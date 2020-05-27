The Lafayette Online Academy is planning a move into a larger standalone space as the virtual learning program continues to grow and online learning is increasingly in the spotlight as parents and children navigate uncertain educational terrain amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On May 13, the Lafayette Parish School Board granted authority to the Lafayette Parish School System to renegotiate a lease with Mendoza Real Estate for a property at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Ridge Road. The property, formerly home to POSH Preowned, has been vacant for months, said Kyle Bordelon, LPSS facilities and planning director.
The site is under contract until October, but LPSS is looking to terminate the lease early to move the online academy into the space. The current building includes an open concept main space with small offices along one wall, bathrooms and a break room or meeting space. It was originally a gas station, but the building was renovated when POSH moved into the space about five years ago, Bordelon said.
The building would require few changes; the main needs include the addition of between 30 and 40 computers with accompanying computer tables and other office furniture, he said.
The Lafayette Online Academy would then relocate from Southside High School to the site in the 3300 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway, a high traffic area that’ll offer the program greater visibility. Located on a bus route, it’s also accessible for students who need to visit the facility, Lafayette Online Academy Principal Jared Coutee said.
The exact timeline for the move is still being decided, he said.
The online academy launched four years ago as an alternative to a traditional classroom environment. Before its founding, the school system utilized online learning for credit recovery and high school summer school learning, he said.
Last year, the program served about 200 students in grades K-12 and the online academy graduated about 40 students. Each year since its launch, the program has attracted new students, the principal said. Enrollment is offered year-round.
“The whole goal is to make things as flexible as possible for students and families…it’s a very flexible set up and rather than a student molding themselves around a program, we design something for them,” Coutee said. “We want to meet the needs of modern families.”
Students follow a tailored online curriculum and complete coursework through the platform Edgenuity. Benchmarks are set but students can access the program 24 hours a day and set their own pace. Built-in tools include read aloud options in multiple languages, transcripts of teacher lessons and accommodations like extended time, Coutee said.
The flexibility of a virtual classroom is backed up with full school support by two certified LPSS teachers and a school counselor. The teachers work primarily with sixth- through 12th-grade students and can work through difficult lessons, review test materials, offer tutoring, proctor in-person exams and generally provide all classroom-type support services at their main office, he said.
The kindergarten through fifth-grade students are largely managed through a partnership with Fuel Education, a digital education services company, the principal said.
The teachers also tightly track student progress and performance data in real time, Coutee said. Edgenuity allows the teachers to monitor a student’s progression through lessons, quizzes and tests to ensure they’re meeting benchmarks. If they slow too much, or fail an element too many times, the teachers will be alerted for intervention.
The student’s struggle may be tied to how they’re approaching the course, the arrangement of their work schedule or their note taking skills. The LPSS teachers review their work, meet with the student and diagnose those problems, he said.
“[Edgenuity] is really innovative and advanced but it’s simple to use. You can utilize the greatest courseware but it’s important to have great teachers behind that, and I think we have both at Lafayette Online Academy,” Coutee said.
There’s not a clear picture of how the novel coronavirus pandemic will impact enrollment in the online academy, but Coutee said he anticipates there could be increased interest in a non-traditional learning environment as concerns persist about students returning to campuses in the fall and what school will look like.
Coutee said he and his staff are prepared for increased enrollment should that happen. Scaling the program is quick and flexible; the main requirement would be hiring additional teachers if needed and ensuring there’s adequate numbers of computer stations at their main office to serve students, he said.