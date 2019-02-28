About 100 teachers, parents and others gathered Thursday evening at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy to voice concerns about public education.
Much of the conversation centered around teacher pay and education funding at the town-hall style meeting, the second in a series of 11 meetings being conducted across the state by a group called the Louisiana Public School Coalition.
Before 2009, Louisiana consistently funded a 2.7 percent increase in the minimum foundation program (MFP), or per-pupil funding that goes to each school district, according to documents provided by the coalition. The purpose was to help districts keep up with rising costs. However, for the past decade the state has failed to increase funding to keep up with inflation, according to the documents.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has proposed an increase in the MFP to boost the pay of teachers and school support staff. Each of the four legislators in attendance — Rep. Terry Landry, Rep. Vincent Pierre, Sen. Bob Hensgens and Sen. Gerald Boudreaux — said they support the governor's proposal, which would add about $72 million to the MFP, or about $1,000 per teacher.
"All educators that are working in the system deserve a raise," Pierre said.
Hensgens, the lone Republican on the panel, said the focus needs to be on growing our economy. "If our economy grows, we can keep up with teacher raises," he said.
The legislators discouraged the crowd, filled with many teachers and school administrators, for asking for more during this legislative session, even while acknowledging the proposed amount won't bring Louisiana teachers up to the average salary for teachers in Southern states.
And be prepared for opposition to the increase, Landry said.
"All the smoke and mirrors you might see right now is just about John Bel Edwards' upcoming election," Landry said. "Any opposition to this bill is all about not giving him a win. Some of these people will know their vote is wrong."
The Louisiana Public School Coalition "collectively represents the interests of tens of thousands of education professional, paraprofessionals, employees, lawmakers and retirees," according to a news release. This includes the Louisiana Association of Educators, Louisiana Association of Principals, Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, Louisiana Federation of Teachers, Louisiana School Boards Association and the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association.
The town halls are intended to "spur solutions-oriented discussions with legislators and members of the public around funding, teacher/employee pay raises and recruitment and retention of teachers," the release said.
The 2019 Louisiana Legislative Regular Session begins April 8.
Other town halls across the state include:
March 12 — New Orleans
March 14 — Metairie
March 19 — Baton Rouge
March 21 — Monroe
March 26 — Lake Charles and LaPlace
March 28 — Mandeville
April 2 — Shreveport
April 4 — Houma