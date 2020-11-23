Lafayette City Council member Nanette Cook is pushing to expand Lafayette’s outdoor exercise offerings with a new fitness court at Lafayette Middle School, a partnership between Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Lafayette Parish School System that will allow public use of the facility outside of school hours.
The Lafayette Parish School Board approved $10,000 as a fundraising match for the project at its Oct. 14 board meeting. Cook, of District 4, has now secured $80,000 for the project, with $50,000 left to go until the outdoor gym is fully funded.
Cook said the goal is to finalize funding by March to ensure delivery and installation of the outdoor gym for early summer. She said she’s launching a final fundraising push to complete the project and an account will be opened at the Lafayette Community Foundation to hold donations.
The National Fitness Campaign’s Fitness Court is a 38-foot by 38-foot outdoor gym with 130 elements including plyometric boxes, a shock absorbing sports floor and dual layer, powder coated carbon steel pullup bars and rings. The court supports body weight exercises focused on seven key zones: core, squat, push, lunge, pull, agility and bend, according to the National Fitness Campaign website.
The organization operates a free partnered app that provides short workouts for each zone and allows users to enroll in challenges against Fitness Court users nationwide. The court will be the third in Louisiana; two are currently in use in Baton Rouge and Ruston, their website said.
Cook, a physical education teacher at Cathedral Carmel School, has always been passionate about wellness and the impact physical health can have on emotional health and overall happiness. Cook’s father, the late Al Simon, taught P.E., coached and later taught kinesiology at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; his devotion to an active life rubbed off on her, she said.
“My passion is fitness and exercise and making people take responsibility for their health, and feel good about themselves. Some people just naturally enjoy movement, some people you have to give them a push and encourage them,” Cook said.
Exercise should also be accessible to all people through free and low-cost options, she said, that are attractive to community members and encourage them to be active, an ethos shared by the National Fitness Campaign. The more diverse exercise options that exist, the more people you can entice to regularly incorporate working out into their lifestyle, she said.
Right now, with the novel coronavirus pandemic still a major local and national concern, it’s wise to explore investment in outdoor exercise options that offer access to the open air and the ability to distance, Cook said.
“Everybody needs to exercise to stay healthy, both physically and mentally. If we can have these opportunities and show people there are no barriers with this, that all you have to do is get yourself over there and you have the opportunity to do a fitness activity for free. ... If nothing else maybe it opens up their mind to see what’s out there,” Cook said.
LPSS and LCG are currently eyeing a section of Lafayette Middle’s schoolyard off Jasmine Street for the Fitness Court. The area is accessible to students for potential P.E. workouts but easy to secure with fencing and a gate for public access. It’s in a shady area to provide cover from the sun and near a parking lot that could potentially be used by exercisers, the councilwoman said.
Kate Bailey Labue, District 7 school board representative, worked with Cook from the school system end to help make the project a reality. The two government entities are nearing completion of a cooperative endeavor agreement to lay out the finer points of liability, equipment warranty and security at the campus, she said.
Because students may use the fitness court’s app, the school system has to ensure students’ information can’t be accessed by third-party users and that the accessible content is appropriate and can fall within LPSS’ educational use Wi-Fi filters, Labue said.
The mother of two said she’s excited because Lafayette Middle doesn’t have a track or formal outdoor athletic field, so the Fitness Court will give students an outlet for physical activity outdoors. It’ll also show them ways to use technology to set goals, self-motivate and benefit their health, she said.
Labue and Cook said the project is an illustration of how interagency cooperation can be used to leverage a project to yield the most benefits for the most people.
“When we work in silos, we can only accomplish the narrow paths that we know about. … The less we work as individuals and the more we try to collaborate as a community, the more opportunities and projects we can bring to fruition,” Labue said.