Child-inspired cuisine doesn’t have to conjure images of chicken nuggets and fruit cups. At schools across Lafayette on Thursday, students ate a lunch including cheesy cauliflower and a fruity yogurt parfait inspired by a team of young chefs at Ridge Elementary.
The four-student Ridge team won the fifth annual “On Cuisine du Jardin Cook-off” in February, a competition that showcases the Lafayette school garden initiative. The program is a partnership between local schools, the LSU AgCenter, 4-H and the Lafayette Parish Master Gardeners Association.
The four Ridge students — Sophie Credeur, Derek Hoffpauir, Bryson Lantier and Alese Salazar — beat out five other teams with their MyPlate-inspired meal. MyPlate is the USDA’s child nutrition guide that encourages healthy, balanced eating.
The school system Thursday served a beef burrito with black bean and corn salsa, cheesy cauliflower, a fiesta salad and mixed berry yogurt parfait for lunch in honor of their similar winning meal.
Dione Stutes, Ridge second grade English language arts teacher, said she and her gardening students felt like celebrities after staff members from the Lafayette Parish School System main office and garden initiative came to share the celebratory lunch with students.
She said the kids were thrilled to win the cooking competition in the spring and relived that joy Thursday seeing their meal served to their peers.
“We feel a little bit famous right now,” Stutes said.
While exciting for the winning students, the meal was also an inspiration to her new second grade class, Stutes said. They began planting their first crop of lettuce, cauliflower, herbs, cabbage, kale and broccoli this week, and are already thinking ahead to the 2020 cook-off event.
The students know they’re following on the heels of a winning team and are determined to recapture the win next year, she said.
Alese Salazar, 8, and Sophie Credeur, 8, said participating in the garden program was great but winning the cook-off, and being able to share it with the other Ridge students and the district, was icing on the cake. The third graders said they were brimming with pride all day, especially when their teachers and friends told them the meal was tasty.
“I thought it was very, very awesome because it made me feel popular and special,” Alese said.
“I felt really proud for us. Everybody got to taste our meal,” Sophie said.
Celeste Finney, district nutrition program coordinator, said planning for the cook-off meal begins in the summer as district nutrition staffers brainstorm how to adapt the winning dish for the Lafayette Parish School System’s more than 30,000 students.
One consideration is the size of the food service operation and the limited time each kitchen staff has to prepare the meals, she said. For example, they included cheesy cauliflower in place of the original burrito’s cauliflower rice to simplify serving and preparation and to free up more time to assemble the yogurt parfaits.
Another consideration is what food configurations will entice the children to eat, especially because students in pre-K through high school are served the same meal. They try to make the meal as appealing as possible, debating such things as whether a sauce on the burrito would make it attractive to children or deter them, she said.
It takes two to three months to fully execute the meal, from the time vendor bids are received to the time the produce and other food is delivered to the individual school kitchens, Finney said.
The meal service is the “full circle moment” that drives home the mission of the school garden initiative and illustrates to kids what it means to eat healthy and how exciting it can be to try new things.
“Every day we’re trying to find new ways to get them engaged with what’s on our menu. This is the ultimate,” Finney said.