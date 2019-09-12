Student capacity and shifting student populations at Southside High and Comeaux High were the hot topic at Wednesday’s Lafayette Parish School Board meeting, but no changes, if any, will be made until the board has a better understanding of district enrollment projections.
The discussion was prompted after Britt Latiolais of District 5 brought an agenda item proposing Interim Superintendent Irma Trosclair present recommendations at the board’s November or December meeting to reduce enrollment at Southside beginning next school year.
Board members voted 9-0 to defer action on the item until the next board takes office.
Latiolais said the issue was sparked by concerns from Comeaux High families and staff, as well as other schools, who were worried about Comeaux’s perceived decline as new neighbor Southside continues to grow. He said with the student losses, Comeaux is losing teachers and academic options as the result of fewer per-pupil funding dollars.
“My intent is not to harm Southside, but to give Comeaux a voice and some insight into maybe where their school is going. There are always two sides. They felt every conversation that was had was Southside, Southside, Southside,” he said.
The student population at Comeaux High dropped from 2,041 students in October 2016 to 1,201 students for the 2019-2020 school year, chief administrative officer Jennifer Gardner said. As of Tuesday, Southside’s population was 1,686.
While difficult to adjust to, the change was predicted, demographer Mike Hefner said. He said Comeaux’s student population was expected to settle around 1,200 after all grades were phased into Southside High. Now that that’s happened, the population should stabilize, he said.
District 7 board member Dawn Morris, who represents Comeaux, said the feedback hasn’t been all negative. She said she’s received encouraging calls about the additional space students now have in areas like restrooms and the cafeteria as a result of the reduced numbers.
While rezoning wasn’t explicitly proposed as an answer to the Southside-Comeaux enrollment situation, it was the possibility at the top of most attendees’ minds Wednesday.
Hefner said adjusting school attendance zones wouldn’t necessarily solve Comeaux’s perceived problem. Students don’t necessarily attend their zoned school because of LPSS’s magnet academies and private education options, so more information is needed before changes are proposed.
“To make any kind of decision right now without having the data that you need is really premature. We’re getting close to it, but I understand the frustration, particularly with Comeaux,” he said.
Hefner said this fall he’ll have three years’ worth of school enrollment data, which will allow him to present the school system’s new five-year attendance projections in January or February. The multi-year data will allow him to make more accurate projections to inform what changes, if any, need to be made for schools.
Included in the discussion was the concern that Southside High is already becoming overcrowded, which District 9 board member Jeremy Hidalgo said he believes is an inaccurate reflection of the situation.
Currently, Southside’s student capacity is about 1,438, Jennifer Gardner said. That estimate is based on a 29:1 student-to-teacher ratio for instructional classrooms. It doesn’t consider that the gymnasium and other learning spaces may be able to comfortably fit more students for physical education and other courses, she said.
Comeaux’s core capacity, or the capacity of its brick and mortar structures, is estimated at about 1,763 students, she said.
While the current classroom space at Southside is being fully used, facilities like restrooms, the cafeteria and gym were built to accommodate more students. That was done with the knowledge an $18 million wing addition would be completed at some point in the future, Hidalgo said.
Students can be housed in portable buildings to bridge the gap until the new wing is built while maintaining comfortable space in areas like the cafeteria and gym, he said.
Portable buildings slated for the campus may have also created the perception the school is straining its existing resources.
That’s not the case, Hidalgo said. The additional portable units will be moved from other LPSS schools using USDA funding that was earmarked for the Southside build. It was either use the money or lose it, and the board decided to secure the portable buildings to be prepared for the future, Hidalgo said.
Currently, Southside does not have any portable buildings on its campus, Gardner said. The six portable buildings designated for the school will be moved sometime in the coming months. In the spring, Southside expects to use one of the portable classrooms, she said. Each building has two classrooms.
A rezone may be necessary if the student population is unmanageable, but Hidalgo said he doesn’t believe that time is now.
“Every school in this district deserves the same amount of voice. I don’t want to silence the concerns, but I just want to look at this logically and address, frankly, what we’ve already addressed,” he said.
Discussion about adjusting student enrollment ignited residents’ fears about another round of rezoning. Parents expressed concerns about being able to plan for their children’s future education and wanted to ensure families will have a voice in rezoning discussions.
When zoning changes are next considered, District 8 resident Leslie Bourque encouraged board members to form a committee of parents, business owners, property developers and other stakeholders to better understand how population changes are impacting schools and how the school system can plan for future attendance zones.
“I encourage you to really look at all the schools as one district, not nine micro-districts, and start getting creative so the focus isn’t always on enrollment and capacity…but on the excellent educational opportunities you can take to the next level,” she said.