The start of school for Lafayette Parish School System students is less than one month away, and when students return they’ll be phased in on A and B day schedules.

The start of the school year is scheduled for Aug. 12, but not all students will attend on the first day. Instead, the district is dividing students in first through 12th grade into A and B groups based on home address; students with odd addresses will be in group A and students with even addresses will be in group B, the district said in a release.

A group students will have their first day Aug. 12 and B group students will have their first day on Aug. 13. Full school attendance will pick up the following Monday, Aug. 16.

Pre-K and kindergarten students will follow a similar schedule, but with a later start. Students in group A, with odd addresses, will start Aug. 16 and students in group B, with even addresses, will start on Aug. 17. All pre-K and kindergarten students will begin a normal attendance schedule on Aug. 18, the release said.

The divided approach is a carryover from the district’s COVID-19 policies during the 2020-2021 school year. Then, middle school and high school students were divided into A and B groups during the year to limit attendance numbers and support social distancing efforts. Aside from the A/B schedule start days, all students will have an all-day, in-person school attendance schedule to start the year, the district said.

Schools’ start and dismissal times have reverted to pre-pandemic schedules. For the 2020-2021 school year, the district bumped up dismissal times for each school by an hour to accommodate lessened capacity on school buses and the need for additional runs. This school year, dismissal times have returned to later in the day for all schools.