Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas’ potential impacts, some schools in Acadiana are closing their doors and switching to remote learning on Tuesday.
Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to bring heavy rain and potential flooding to parts of Texas and Louisiana. The storm is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression as it moves over Louisiana on Wednesday.
The following schools are closed and have alternate plans as a result of the incoming storm.
Check school websites for more information.
Acadia Parish
Acadia Parish schools will be closed on Tuesday. Students will shift to virtual learning.
Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Parish schools will be closed on Tuesday.
Lafayette Parish
Lafayette Parish schools will be closed on Tuesday. Students will shift to virtual learning.
Jeff Davis Parish
Jeff Davis Parish schools will be closed on Tuesday and students will shift to virtual learning.
St. Landry Parish
St. Landry Parish schools will be closed on Tuesday and students will switch to virtual learning.
Vermilion Parish
Vermilion Parish schools will be closed on Tuesday.
Catholic schools
All Catholic schools in Acadia, Lafayette, St. Landry and Vermilion parishes will be closed on Tuesday.