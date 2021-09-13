desk stock file photo school

During a tour of the West Jefferson High School with coronavirus precautions it can be seen that each desk in the classroom has a grey or red sticker on the top corner in Harvey, La. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Each period, students will be asked to alternate their use of desks and to clean them off after each class. The school is scheduled to open on August 26. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER

Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas’ potential impacts, some schools in Acadiana are closing their doors and switching to remote learning on Tuesday. 

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to bring heavy rain and potential flooding to parts of Texas and Louisiana. The storm is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression as it moves over Louisiana on Wednesday.

The following schools are closed and have alternate plans as a result of the incoming storm. 

Check school websites for more information. 

Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish schools will be closed on Tuesday. Students will shift to virtual learning. 

Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Parish schools will be closed on Tuesday. 

Lafayette Parish

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Lafayette Parish schools will be closed on Tuesday. Students will shift to virtual learning.

Jeff Davis Parish

Jeff Davis Parish schools will be closed on Tuesday and students will shift to virtual learning. 

St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish schools will be closed on Tuesday and students will switch to virtual learning. 

Vermilion Parish 

Vermilion Parish schools will be closed on Tuesday. 

Catholic schools

All Catholic schools in Acadia, Lafayette, St. Landry and Vermilion parishes will be closed on Tuesday. 

EMAIL JULIA GUILBEAU AT JGUILBEAU@THEADVOCATE.COM OR FOLLOW HER ON TWITTER, @JULIAGUILBEAU.

View comments