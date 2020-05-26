Students requiring remediation over the summer are returning to the classroom in less than two weeks, but this year the Lafayette Parish School System’s summer school offerings are going fully online.
Registration for summer school closes June 1 and slots are available in English language arts and math and English for sixth- through eighth-grade students, and in math, science and social students for ninth- through 12th-grade students. There are no fees for LPSS students, but the program costs $250 per course for non-public and homeschool students, an LPSS release said.
The district will provide Chromebooks and internet access to students without home devices.
Virtual learning is a departure for the middle-school summer program, L.J. Alleman Middle Assistant Principal Allison Champagne said. The summer school principal said classes are usually taught in-person at L.J. Alleman during a morning and afternoon period.
This year, all courses will be taught online through online learning platform Edgenuity. Students will complete 40 hours of instruction like in a standard summer school setting. Certified LPSS teachers will provide full classroom support, such as reteaching concepts, helping children problem solve around learning struggles and measuring student progress, Champagne said.
The teachers will be available during open-ended Zoom sessions each class period for students to ask questions and receive one-on-one attention. The meetings will be secured through Clever, a platform that groups online resources for schools, so the students are only engaged with the teacher, she said.
In the lead up to summer classes, Champagne is coordinating with Lafayette Online Academy Principal Jared Coutee to adapt existing tenets from their program for the summer school students and lay out student and teacher expectations. One key focus is establishing expectations for students checking in with teachers via Zoom, she said.
Engagement will be the biggest hurdle to ensuring student success through online learning, the administrator said.
“It’s easy for a teacher to scan a classroom and look around and know when a child is not on task or needs to be redirected or when a child needs extra help, but when you don’t have that face-to-face interaction it’s hard,” Champagne said.
“We want them to be successful, to help them remediate whatever skills they’re lacking and be prepared for the next grade level,” she said.
Class sizes will be reduced to between 10 and 15 students per teacher to allow for more individualized instruction. As of Thursday, about 200 middle school students had registered for summer school; the average each year is around 300 students, she said.
Once the number of students is confirmed, the district will complete teacher hiring for the session. Coutee and Champagne will then lead trainings on using Edgenuity, Zoom and Clever in the classroom to make sure the educators are up to speed before classes begin June 5.
The online adjustment will be slightly less startling for the high school students and summer school teachers, who’ve used Edgenuity to complete summer school courses in the past, Southside High Assistant Principal Amanda McHaney said.
During a typical summer school session, the students would complete work on Edgenuity but attend an in-person lab session with an LPSS teacher. If the students met a certain performance threshold, they could be allowed to shift to optional lab visits, the summer school principal said.
McHaney said she’s considering a similar structure for the virtual summer school session, but if it’s implemented it would likely be a teacher-by-teacher decision. Currently, she’s planning to make morning check-ins mandatory and require students to log at least three hours of work per class day in Edgenuity to ensure steady progress.
Like for middle school, the high school teachers will be available on Zoom daily. The current plan is for sessions to begin with a group Q-and-A session before the students split off for one-on-one meetings with the teacher. The high school teachers will likely have signups for meeting slots, McHaney said.
The teachers will be able to monitor each student’s progress on assignments and quizzes on the back end of Edgenuity to track performance. If a student needs adjustments or modifications like extra time, options are built into the program, she said.
“It sounds more complicated than I actually think it will be. I think once we get started, I think it’ll run pretty smoothly because the teachers will have control of their rostered students and be able to provide that one-on-one support,” McHaney said.
McHaney’s advice to parents is to help their children establish a stable schedule. The consistency will help their success, especially after the upheaval of the spring semester. She also encouraged parents to feel comfortable contacting their students’ teacher or teachers for assistance.
“We really want to support them in every way that we can. We’re going to be very available,” she said.