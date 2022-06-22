The former president of the Lafayette Public Library Foundation was passed over for an appointment to the embattled Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control in favor of a local pastor.
Most of those appointed to the library board in the past year have had strong religious and conservative affiliations at a time when the board is being asked to consider banning books and videos about LGBTQ issues and with sexual content.
It coincides with a nationwide conservative movement that started in school libraries and has spread to public libraries, where library boards are being filled with conservative appointees more willing to censor library materials.
The Lafayette Parish Council on Tuesday appointed to the library board Daniel Kelly, the owner of Fix a Chip auto glass company and the CEO and senior paster of The Harvest Center Church on Simcoe Street in Lafayette, according to his resumé.
The Harvest Church's website advertises a series by Kelly entited "Culture Wars!" with weekly topics that include "Abortion, LGBT agenda" and "Hip Hop, Hollywood, Government."
Kelly will serve on the library board until Sept. 30, 2024, the remainder of the unexpired term of Doug Palombo, who resigned in April.
Eleven people applied to replace him for the volunteer position, but one withdrew prior to the vote.
Two weeks ago the council attempted to fill the vacancy but ended up in a tie vote as Councilman Bryan Tabor was absent. On Tuesday, the council voted 3-2 to appoint Kelly, even after another applicant endorsed Joan Savoy, the immediate past president of the library foundation, a group that raises money for the library.
Parish Councilmen Josh Carlson, John Guilbeau and Tabor voted for Kelly. Council Chairman A.B. Rubin and Councilman Kevin Naquin voted for Savoy.
The five-person Parish Council, consisting of one Black man, Rubin, who is the lone Democrat, and no women, took office in January 2020 and has systematically populated the library board with conservative and religious-leaning appointees, sometimes passing over more qualified volunteers such as university professors.
In February 2021, the council appointed Robert Judge to the library board, passing over 10 other applicants, including educators and college professors. Carlson, Guilbeau and Tabor voted to appoint Judge.
He and Stephanie Armbruster, who was appointed to the library board in 2020, protested Drag Queen Story Time at the library in 2018. Both voted to ban "This Book is Gay" from the library, but the move failed.
Library Director Danny Gillane said Wednesday the library has not received any additional challenges to library materials.
On May 31, the day before the start of Pride Month celebrating the LGBTQ community, Gillane banned book displays featuring specific segments of the population and controversial topics, including Pride Month. Gillane said featuring books about controversial topics might make them the focus of censorship attempts.
Two patrons, both from other parishes, in the past nine months have asked the board to remove or relocate two books and a documentary film. None were banned.
In November, Gillane moved all teen non-fiction books from the first floor to the third floor of the main library in downtown Lafayette, shelving them with adult non-fiction. The decision was made to thwart an attempt by some on the board and a patron from St. Martin Parish to ban "This Book is Gay."
Timeline
JANUARY 2021
- Library board rejects grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities for book discussion on the history of Black voting rights.
- Library Director Teresa Elberson suddenly retires under pressure from board.
FEBRUARY 2021
- Parish Council appoints Drag Queen Story Time opponent Robert Judge to library board.
APRIL 2021
- Library board tables request by Robert Judge to reduce the mission of the library, eliminating recreation and cultural enrichment.
JUNE 2021
- Library Board Vice President Hilda Edmond raises concerns about library Pride Month book displays.
- Library board appoints Danny Gillane new library director.
OCTOBER 2021
- Library Board elects Robert Judge president for 2021-22.
- Michael Lunsford of Citizens for a New Louisiana files complaint over “This Book is Gay” located in teen section of library.
NOVEMBER 2021
- Lafayette Parish voters renew property tax that funds library system.
- Library board rejects attempt to ban “This Book is Gay.”
- Library Director Danny Gillane moves all teen non-fiction books to adult non-fiction section, including “This Book is Gay.”
JANUARY 2022
- Library board decides to close all libraries on Sundays to save money to operate proposed Northeast Regional branch.
FEBRUARY 2022
- Library board agrees to seek proposals to build Northeast Regional branch.
- Library board rejects attempt to accept requests for proposals for lease space for the proposed Northeast Regional Library.
- Library board President Robert Judge has Matthew Humphrey, an LGBTQ+ activist, arrested at board meeting for speaking out of turn.
- Library board member Stephanie Armbruster, an opponent of Drag Queen Story Time who voted to ban “This Book is Gay,” provides deputies with statement supporting the arrest of LGBTQ+ activist Matthew Humphrey.
- Library board rejects proposal by President Robert Judge to remove all librarians from a three-person committee that hears requests from patrons to remove books and other materials from libraries.
- Library board votes to keep only one librarian on the committee that considers requests to ban materials, leaving committee with two library board members and one librarian.
MARCH 2022
- Reconsideration committee decides not to act on request by a Vermilion Parish resident to remove documentary film about a man who provided sexual partners to closeted gay Hollywood elites.
- Library board Vice President Landon Boudreaux removes Northeast Library committee member who wrote opinion column criticizing library board’s move toward censorship.
APRIL 2022
- Library board votes to assign unrated documentary film NC-17 rating, restricting it to patrons 17 years old and up.
MAY 2022
- Library Director Danny Gillane enacts new policy prohibiting book displays on controversial topics, segments of community, including LGBTQ+ Pride Month and Black History Month.
JUNE 2022
- Parish Council appoints pastor Daniel Kelly to library board.