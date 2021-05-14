Students at Southside High will remain on a hybrid schedule until the end of the school year after increased COVID-19 cases on campus.
The hybrid switch initially took effect Monday to quell coronavirus cases at the high school. The Lafayette Parish School System announced Friday the new attendance plan would remain in effect through May 28, the last day of school for students. On a hybrid schedule, students alternate days of in-person learning and at-home work. Students are broken up into A and B cohorts based on their home address.
Shifting to a hybrid or fully virtual schedule has been a recurring strategy to combat increased COVID-19 cases among students and faculty. In November, Southside High students went fully virtual for two weeks because a high number of students were quarantined after COVID-19 exposures. The move came as students were attempting to return to full-time, in-person learning.
LPSS made the shift back to full-time, in-person learning for all students in late February.
“We are asking our entire community to continue to join us in helping slow the spread of this virus. By being mindful of mitigation efforts outside the school day and on weekends, we can keep schools open,” the school system said in a prepared statement.