Lafayette native Zachary Henry spent a lot of time in high school doing two things that, at the time, seemed to have nothing in common: engrossing himself in Ken Burns documentaries and producing hip hop tracks on equipment he purchased with savings from his jobs as a waiter and grocery stocker.
Henry, now a senior at University of Louisiana-Lafayette, has found a way to parlay those twin passions for history and media production into a podcast series that chronicles the experiences of Louisiana residents who lived through the catastrophic 2016 flood that inundated much of South Louisiana.
He and another UL history student, Mark Mallory, were transcribing the recorded oral histories of people affected by the flood when they decided to take things a step further by creating the podcast series so the stories they were told could be shared with a wider public online.
“I was thinking, we have all this audio and it will go into these archives, and nobody is going to hear it,” Henry recalled. “In the past I would put recordings together of different rap vocals and singing vocals, and I would do the backing track on it. I was like, why can’t we do that with this?”
Thus was the seed of “Underwater,” the podcast series Henry and Mallory are producing under the supervision of Professor Liz Skilton, who is gathering the oral histories as part of her research into community response to disasters.
The first round of interviews occurred in Lafayette, Baton Rouge and Denham Springs in the summer of 2017, around the anniversary of the flood. The second round occurred this month in Lafayette, with tentative plans to return to the Baton Rouge and Denham Springs areas this fall.
Henry and Mallory, who are paid research assistants for Skilton, recently polished off the first episode of “Underwater,” which can be streamed from the UL website. This first episode weaves portions of 23 interviews into a 27-minute production, interspersed with factual narration.
All the first-episode interviews were collected in Lafayette last summer, before Henry and Mallory started working on the project — they started working under Skilton this summer, at the end of the school year. Plans are for the second episode to center on the Baton Rouge and Denham Springs interviews from last summer. A third and final episode is expected to wrap all the 2017 and 2018 interviews into an overview piece.
Henry said he had to summon courage to present the podcast idea to Skilton, who was admittedly taken aback at first.
“He said, ‘I have these technical skills, I’d like to create a podcast,” Skilton recalled. “I said, well, what sort of technical skill are you talking about here?”
Skilton asked Henry to produce a brief demo, not knowing what to expect.
“He worked on that for about a week,” she said. “When he brought it back for me to listen to, I was thoroughly impressed by what he was able to produce.”
After securing permission from interviewees to use the audio for a podcast, Henry and Mallory set about tying portions of interviews together into thematic sequences. Henry spent long hours at home mixing the audio, a task that was complicated by the fact they were conducted, at the time, strictly for archival purposes, and not for production.
The 2017 interviews were recorded only on phones and iPads, and the interviewers, and the interviewers held the microphones too far from the subjects for answers to be heard clearly in all cases. This year, with Henry and Mallory asking the questions, the interviews were conducted with professional field recorders.
With production in mind, Henry said, he took special care not to cut off or overlap the interviewees, so that he won’t have to cut those parts out during the next round of production. That provided for an easy flow of conversation, eliminating the necessity of systematically rotating through prepared questions, Henry said.
For Mallory, interviewing was perhaps the most meaningful part of working on the project, in part because he enjoyed the skillset it called for.
“Being emotionally available, sitting across from them, being genuinely attentive. That really helped them get the best story to me,” Mallory said. “I think a certain degree of empathy and understanding is called for in the professional historian.”
Collecting the oral histories serves two purposes, Skilton said. One is healing through storytelling, both in telling of one’s own story and in hearing those of others who have endured similar trauma. Another is learning about what happened from those who suffered the consequences, in preparation for the next disaster.
Podcasting the interviews furthers those goals, she said.
“To hear it is very different in many ways than to read it, or to try and sift through transcripts,” Skilton said. “I listen to these audio recordings for research purposes. You have to revisit the audio to hear the emotion.”