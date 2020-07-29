The Lafayette Parish School System is pressing families who’ve applied to the Lafayette Online Academy to commit to a slot in the program or withdraw their applications as the district tries to firm up enrollment numbers and make staffing decisions before classes begin Aug. 17.
The Lafayette Online Academy is a fully virtual learning option where K-12 students view pre-recorded lessons and complete assignments through the learning platform Edgenuity, with the option to work with a Lafayette educator for additional assistance.
The school has had thousands of applications — about 4,500 as of July 20 — which is a sharp increase from its usual enrollment of roughly 200 students.
Additional staff is needed to meet the spike in interest and the district is working on a staffing plan, including identifying online learning facilitators at each base school. The volume of teachers necessary to meet student needs will depend on how many students opt into the program, and the district is trying to get a firm number sooner than later.
The deadline to apply for the Lafayette Online Academy is 4:30 p.m. Monday, the release said. The district decided recommitment is needed as parents oscillate between different learning options, and as uncertainty over the school year continues to brew less than three weeks from the start of fall classes. Students are expected to return to school on a hybrid in-person and virtual learning schedule on Aug. 17.
“Many parents initially applied for LOA, but after learning more information, have decided that [it] is no longer the best choice for their child. Conversely, many parents hesitated to turn in an application wanting to review more information before making their decision,” the statement said.
The LPSS message said emails were sent to families Wednesday who’ve already submitted applications for their children to attend the online program and if parents do not respond by Monday at 4:30 p.m. their application will be scrapped by the district.
Students who enroll in the Lafayette Online Academy are expected to remain with the program into early January, though Superintendent Irma Trosclair said during a live Q-and-A about the program that transitioning out of the academy would be considered if a student is severely struggling.
If the district switches to a fully virtual Phase 1 plan, students enrolled in the online academy will be expected to stay in the program for the length of the commitment.