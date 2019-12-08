The Lafayette Parish School System and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are launching an initiative to combat terrorizing after a rash of threats at area schools have left students, parents and faculty shaken and frustrated.

The initiative was announced in a letter to parents Thursday, barely 24 hours after the third threat at Lafayette High this semester disrupted school late in the school day on Wednesday.

In the letter, Interim Superintendent Irma Trosclair stressed the seriousness of terrorizing and called on parents to work with the school system to help students “understand that particular behaviors result in serious and harsh consequences.”

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Under no circumstance will disruptions to our district’s learning environments be taken lightly and anyone threatening a school campus will be dealt with in a serious manner,” Trosclair wrote.

The threats have caused stress and anxiety among students, teachers and parents and forced teachers to fall behind in lesson plans and lose mandated instructional time, Trosclair said in an email response to questions about school threats.

School resource officers plan to introduce the educational series to students over the next several weeks, she said. One presentation was created for elementary students and another for middle and high school students, Trosclair said.

School board members will get a preview of what's in the presentations at Wednesday’s meeting. The school system also plans to organize parent nights to review the same material in the coming weeks, she said.

+2 Lafayette sheriff, school system encouraging use of safety app for reporting, safety alerts Students are always told to “see something, say something” when it comes to criminal activity and suspicious behavior, and the Lafayette Paris…

Lt. John Mowell, spokesman for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, said the presentations will cover the crime of terrorizing, what you can and cannot say that qualifies as terrorizing, tips for social media use, consequences and how terrorizing relates to bullying.

State law defines terrorizing as the intentional communication that a crime of violence or life-threatening event is imminent or ongoing for the purpose of creating sustained fear, causing an evacuation or otherwise causing serious disruption to the public.

The maximum penalties include up to a $15,000 fine and a prison term of up to 15 years.

Even threats made as a “joke” don’t receive a pass, Trosclair said.

“A threat will never be viewed by staff or by authorities as a ‘joke’ or as a ‘prank.’ We will not accept those excuses as a reason to excuse this type of behavior or action,” she said in an email.

Mowell said law enforcement doesn’t have the luxury of being dismissive of any complaints.

He said he wants the public to remain vigilant and take all threats seriously, and not to become jaded just because threats have happened several times. Law enforcement would rather expend its resources debunking a false claim than find out about an incident after something bad has happened.

There have been at least six threats against Lafayette schools so far this year.

Threats came into Lafayette High on Sept. 26, Nov. 15 and on Wednesday. The November and December incidents were determined to be false bomb threats. The nature of the threat in the September incident was never specified, though law enforcement locked down the campus for the day to search for weapons or explosives. None were discovered.

LPSS shuffling assistant principals to aid high schools with heavy disciplinary load The Lafayette Parish school system is adjusting its assistant principal ranks to relieve disciplinary burdens at four high schools after an as…

A juvenile suspect was arrested on a terrorizing count the day of the November incident, but whoever issued the September threat remains unknown. No arrests have been announced after Wednesday’s false bomb threat.

The threats happen elsewhere in the school system, not just at Lafayette High.

On Aug. 20, Raylin James, 28, was arrested on a terrorizing count after threatening Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary students during what officials called a domestic dispute. Officials did not specify James’ relationship to the school.

Three days later, two juveniles were arrested on terrorizing counts for making threats against David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy and Edgar Martin Middle. The threats were uncovered after a woman called 911 and reported an unknown male contacted her daughter claiming he had a handgun and urged her not to attend school the next day.

School board president Justin Centanni, whose district includes Lafayette High, said he’s received calls from frustrated parents who want juvenile perpetrators publicly named so the reality of the consequences can be more effectively driven home to their peers.

The school system and law enforcement are legally required to keep juveniles’ information private, though he said he understands the parents’ perspective. Centanni said he’s hopeful the educational initiative will drive home that terrorizing incidents are taken seriously and do carry heavy consequences, even if the names of juveniles charged aren’t publicized.

“They need to understand this isn’t a game right here. It’s pretty much the most serious thing you can be doing on a school campus right now,” he said.

Centanni acknowledged communication about response to school threats and district policies has been lacking but said officials have learned from every incident and are working to be more proactive.

The school board president said he’s hopeful the “out of the ordinary” spike in threats can be brought under control for the mental health and well being of students and faculty. Repeated studies show a sense of safety is a necessity for students to thrive in a school environment, he said.

Every time there’s a threat it triggers that mental anguish and erodes their sense of security and reassurance, he said.

“I can’t imagine what the anxiety must be like for the students and teachers to have this happen repeatedly,” Centanni said.