Five Acadiana schools were recognized as National Blue Ribbon award winners by the U.S. Department of Education Thursday.

Erath High School and St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette were honored in the exemplary high performing schools category and Forked Island/E. Broussard Elementary in Abbeville, Indian Bayou Elementary in Rayne and Stephensville Elementary in Morgan City were recognized in the exemplary achievement gap closing schools category, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Education.

Ten Louisiana schools were recognized among the 367 public and private K-12 schools honored nationally.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"This national honor speaks to the high expectations and student-first cultures you will find at all of these schools," Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said in a statement. "I'm proud to have them represent Louisiana and congratulate them on this remarkable accomplishment."

Three of the honored schools were in Vermilion Parish and Superintendent Tommy Byler, named the district’s leader in August, took to Facebook to celebrate the news with a live announcement video.

“What a great, great accomplishment, not only for those teachers, students, parents and administrators but for Vermilion Parish as a whole. It’s taken a lot of effort by a lot of people to get our schools in Vermilion Parish where they are,” he said.

+7 Leblanc Elementary kicks off new year with spirit as Principal Rachelle Brown named 2021 Louisiana Elementary Principal of the Year Leblanc Elementary in Vermilion Parish enjoyed an extra dose of school spirit to kick off the academic year after Principal Rachelle Brown was…

Byler said in a Thursday phone interview it takes everyone contributing -- school level staff, curriculum support at central office, specialist offices including special education and the community -- to raise schools up to achieve honors like National Blue Ribbon recognition. These awards will be celebrated by everyone, playing into the mission of “Vermilion United” Byler has championed since taking the district’s head position.

The recognition was another victory for the school district, which recently celebrated when Leblanc Elementary Principal Rachelle Brown was named Louisiana Elementary Principal of the Year for 2021. Vermilion Parish, the second ranked school district in the state for 2018-2019, continues to make positive strides and achieve and people are beginning to recognize that, Byler said.

Recognition in both categories speaks to the district’s mission to provide a quality education for all students and to improve services for students in need, he said.

“We are truly concerned about all of our students … It goes to the point that we are trying to teach every child,” the superintendent said.

The National Blue Ribbons Schools program began in 1982 and recognizes elementary, middle and high schools for overall academic performance or progress closing achievement gaps for student subgroups.

This is the fourth National Blue Ribbon award for St. Thomas More Catholic High School and their first in over 20 years. The school was previously honored in 1986-87, 1992-93 and 1997-98. St. Thomas More was the only Acadiana honoree to previously win a National Blue Ribbon award, according to U.S. Department of Education records.

Principal Kelley Leger said the national recognition is a confidence-booster for teachers and staff that affirms their efforts to go above and beyond for their students are paying off.

Some of those efforts highlighted in their Blue Ribbon application included bi-monthly staff-led professional development sessions focused on technology and curriculum development, and the MORE Program, a track of college-preparatory courses tailored to students with learning differences or disabilities through built-in accommodations, one-on-one attention and smaller class sizes.

“As I look around, we have some wonderful schools in the state of Louisiana and in our parish and in our diocese. I don’t know that we are set apart from everyone else, I just know that we make it work and we make it work seamlessly because of my faculty. They are unbelievable...They’re so self-driven to give us the best they possibly have and I feel like that’s really paid off in the classroom,” she said.

+10 STM breaks ground on chapel project, second component of Envision More campaign St. Thomas More Catholic High School broke ground Thursday on a new chapel that will evoke an ancient, treasured look.

St. Thomas More’s Thursday was jam-packed with good news -- first the groundbreaking of the school’s chapel, part of their Envision More campaign, followed by the National Blue Ribbon announcement. Leger said the positivity was uplifting amid a school year marked by adjustments to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“These two activities today, the chapel groundbreaking and this award, this honor we were given, really affirms that the students, the faculty, the staff, the administration, our parents, our benefactors are living our school mission every single day,” Leger said.

Schools honored in the exemplary high performing category must have their state’s highest graduation rates and student achievement in the top 15% for English and math on state assessments. For the exemplary achievement gap closing category, schools must be in the top 15% for closing subgroup achievement gaps in English and math over the past five years based on state assessments, the U.S. Department of Education guidelines said.

Private schools are recognized in the exemplary high performing division if their students test in the top 15% nationally on state assessments or nationally normed tests in English and math.

Award winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony Nov. 12 and 13.