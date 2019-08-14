The first day of school for Lafayette public school students is Thursday, and while it’s easy to think there’s a long time between now and the end of the year, those days will go by quickly.
Starting Thursday, students have 173 instruction days between August and the final day of school on May 29, excluding graduating seniors, who will close out their year early for graduation. Teachers have a few extra days slated on the calendar, with 182 teacher days scheduled.
Besides the major holidays breaking up those school days, students will also have off for at least five in-service days. The in-service days allow teachers and district staff to gather for professional development and teacher training during the school year.
Dates have also been set for parent-teacher conferences, progress reports and report cards. This year, the four nine-week periods run from Aug. 15 to Oct. 17, Oct. 18 to Jan. 3, Jan. 4 to March 19 and March 20 to May 28.
Read below to see important dates for the 2019-20 school year:
Holidays
Labor Day — Sept. 2
Thanksgiving — Nov. 25-29
Christmas — Dec. 23 to Jan. 3
Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Jan. 20
Mardi Gras — Feb. 24-26
Easter/Spring Break — April 10-17
Graduation (Tentative) — May 22 and 23
Memorial Day — May 25
In-service days for teachers and staff
Sept. 16
Oct. 25
Dec. 2
Feb. 27
May 29
Parent-teacher conferences
Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Progress reports
Sept. 17
Nov. 19
Feb. 12
April 27
Report cards
Oct. 24
Jan. 21
March 26
May 29