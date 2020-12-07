The board of supervisors for the state’s two-year college system is expected to name a permanent chancellor for South Louisiana Community & Technical System on Wednesday from among four finalists who interviewed in November. The four include Vincent June, who has served as interim chancellor since July 1.

The chosen chancellor will replace former Chancellor Natalie Harder, who left SLCC on June 30 to become president at Coker University in South Carolina. She had been SLCC’s chancellor for eight years.

The vote will take place under General Action items on the 17-member Board of Supervisors agenda for the regular December meeting, to be held in Baton Rouge. Taylor said the timeline calls for the new chancellor to start serving in the spring semester.

System President and CEO Monty Sullivan will negotiate a salary with the selected candidate. Harder’s salary when she left SLCC was $217,895.

In addition to June, finalists include Mickey Best, former campus president for two-year New Mexico State University Grants; Heather Bigard, vice president at Lake-Sumter State College in Florida; and Adrian Douglas, former president of Cloud County Community College in Kansas. None of the candidates had withdrawn from the selection process by this week, LCTCS spokesman Quintin Taylor confirmed Monday.

The candidates were interviewed remotely and met for 45 minutes each with two groups that included college officials and the public. June, who led the two-year Georgia Perimeter College in Atlanta as an interim, is a Florida native who has spent almost all of his career in college administration.

Also on the agenda is selection of a new chancellor at Louisiana Delta Community College.