A lead gift from two University of Louisiana at Lafayette alums may catapult the institution’s solar energy program to among the best in America.
UL Lafayette and College of Engineering on Thursday leaders saluted Georges and Martha Ward Antoun for their $1 million lead gift, which will build a 4,500-square-foot classroom and research facility next to the solar field at University Research Park on Eraste Landry Road.
“The Louisiana Solar Energy Lab will be an essential component for educating the next generation of engineers in solar energy, enabling applied and long-term operational research and testing,” said Ahmed Khattab, dean of engineering.
Antoun, born in Lebanon, graduated from UL in engineering in 1988. He said the gift was made from profound gratitude to the institution that received him as a student in 1981 and guided him through difficult times, preparing him for a prosperous and successful career.
It is also where he met his wife, who graduated in chemistry education; she taught chemistry at Northside High School until the couple moved north for her husband’s work. Antoun is chief commercial officer for First Solar, a global company that develops, engineers, constructs and operates grid-connected photovoltaic power plants.
Antoun said the gift was made in recognition that America’s energy path forward will include renewables, as well as oil and gas. There is no need, he said, for division in planning America’s future along the dividing line between renewables and oil and gas because both renewables and oil and gas will be needed going forward. The lab will also give the Lafayette community, which Antoun said he cherishes, new business opportunities and advantages over other communities.
The Antouns live in both Lafayette and in Pensacola, Florida.
Khattab said renewable energy accounts for about 8 percent of energy consumption today but will grow to about 16 percent by 2050. Petroleum and natural gas, he said, would account for about 68 percent of energy used in 2050, down slightly from 70 percent in 2020. That’s why, he said, UL Lafayette engineering’s focus will continue to be on conventional energy, alternative energy and environmental sustainability. All three are important.
Valuable beyond the Antouns’ gift, university leaders said, has been Antoun’s ideas for the engineering school and his guidance in helping advance the solar program in recent years.
“We are achieving a common vision together,” Khattab said. “Georges has invested time, energy, expertise and money to help make the College of Engineering” tops in solar in the state and among the best programs in the nation.
“It’s not about separating renewables from oil and gas,” Antoun said. “Renewables will extend the life of oil and gas. The sun is going to shine, like it or not. We need to create a comprehensive strategy as we move forward. It’s about both … a complementary strategy.”
Terry Chambers, who is overseeing UL’s solar site, said he met Antoun in 2018 at a ceremony. He said Antoun had specific ideas about the solar program; that initial meeting helped launch a “valuable partnership” between the engineering school and its dedicated alums.
“George is a man of swift action and commitment,” Chambers said. “He likes winning. He wants UL to win, Louisiana to win and the U.S. to win.”
Chambers said he had been working since 2010 to make UL Lafayette’s solar program the best in the state, but Antoun suggested the program move faster and become the best in the country. Chambers said the new facility, which will be ready by August, will include classrooms and research areas, which the Antouns’ gift will cover.
He said the solar panels on at the site provide 20 percent of the south campus’ energy needs. The college has created a solar energy minor — there are about eight students in it — and is also providing workforce training.
Ramesh Kolluru, the university’s vice president of research, said programs like the new solar facility helped push the campus into its new R1, elite research status. Kolluru has been the point leader for improving the research rating.
“The R1 tier can be critical to the research of the faculty,” he said. He said the research facilities will help UL Lafayette researchers safeguard that new, lofty status, which he said is placing the America “in the forefront as a global leader in renewable energy.”
Lelia Deville, a graduate student in mechanical engineering from Ville Platte, said the solar energy program has been beneficial for prepping students for careers relating to that field. She said she is excited about the college’s new and emerging majors and minors, which are relevant to jobs.
Provost Jaimie Hebert noted that the Antouns’ gift is helping UL Lafayette reach its goal of attracting $500 million in its current capital campaign. He thanked Antoun for his passion, time, energy and expertise.
“If George Antoun has an idea,” Hebert said, “Put your seatbelt on.”