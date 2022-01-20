Schools around Acadiana are making decisions about whether school will be canceled Friday or continue either in-person or virtually as a cold front prepares to sweep through the state, dipping temperatures below freezing and bringing the potential for icy roads in some areas.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service expect a Thursday night low around 30 degrees in Lafayette Parish with temperatures falling again Friday and Saturday nights, to about 25 and 24 degrees, respectively. Wind chills could make it feel like 15 degrees.

The combination of expected rain and freezing temperatures could result in a light glaze of ice, potentially making roads and bridges slippery, forecasters said.

Public school districts as well as private and charter schools around the region were announcing varied operational decisions Thursday afternoon, with some opting to remain open Friday while others will close.

See below for announcements from area schools and school systems.

Acadia Parish

The Acadia Parish School System announced all campuses would close Friday out of an abundance of caution because of “the possibility of unsafe driving conditions in the morning,” a district statement said.

St. Landry Parish

All St. Landry Parish School Board campuses, administrative offices and Head Start centers will remain open on Friday.

Vermilion Parish

Vermilion Parish School System campuses will close on Friday.

“While much of our parish may not see icy conditions, the bottom half of our parish is expected to have frozen precipitation well into the time our buses would be on the road. Therefore we will err on the side of caution,” Superintendent Tommy Byler said in a message to families.

Staff reporter Davide Mamone contributed to this report.