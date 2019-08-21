Getting to school on time can be difficult, especially during the first few days of school.
The first day of class for Lafayette public schools is Thursday and district administrators have released a list of bell times for the beginning and end of classes. While students may arrive and depart on a different schedule, these times mark the beginning and end of instructional minutes for the day.
Check the list below to see what changes may affect your child’s school:
Elementary Schools
Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Martial Billeaud Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Alice Boucher Elementary
- 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Broadmoor Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Charles Burke Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Carencro Heights Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Katharine Drexel Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Duson Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Evangeline Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
J.W. Faulk Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Ernest Gallet Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
J. Wallace James Elementary
- 8:25 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
L. Leo Judice Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Green T. Lindon Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Live Oak Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Milton Elementary/Middle
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
S.J. Montgomery Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Myrtle Place Elementary
- 8:25 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
Ossun Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Prairie Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Ridge Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Truman Early Childhood
- 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Westside Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Woodvale Elementary
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Middle Schools
Acadian Middle
- 8:35 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
L.J. Alleman Middle
- 8:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
Paul Breaux Middle
- 8:35 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
Broussard Middle
- 8:35 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
Carencro Middle
- 8:35 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
Judice Middle
- 8:35 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
Lafayette Middle
- 8:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
Edgar Martin Middle
- 8:35 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
Milton Elementary/Middle
- 7:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Scott Middle
- 8:35 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
Youngsville Middle
- 8:35 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
High Schools
Acadiana High
- 7:05 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.
Carencro High
- 7:05 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.
Comeaux High
- 7:05 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.
Early College Academy
- 8:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
Lafayette High
- 7:05 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.
LeRosen Preparatory
- 7:40 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Northside High
- 7:05 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.
Edward J. Sam Accelerated School of Lafayette
- Session 1 -- 7:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
- Session 2 -- 11:05 a.m. to 2:05 p.m.
W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center
- 7:25 a.m. to 2:05 p.m.
Southside High
- 7:05 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.
David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy
- 6:45 a.m. to 1:59 p.m.