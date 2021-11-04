Some Lafayette Parish School System educators and employees are angered over a professional development training session that involved graphic images of violence and sexual material. The teachers said they were'n't given any warning about the training and some were told it was mandatory.

On Monday, teachers and school employees gathered either at campuses or the Heymann Performing Arts Center for a presentation from Phil Chalmers, a presenter who touts himself as “the leading authority on juvenile homicide and juvenile mass murder.” Chalmers aims to present a “fast-moving and edgy” seminar that takes attendees into the world of homicide and murder, and what might inspire a teen to commit violent crime, his website says.

The presentation was part of a scheduled professional development in-service day for teachers, where they receive training to improve their skills.

The Acadiana Advocate has submitted a records request to the district seeking more information on the presentation, its cost and the decision making process behind hosting Chalmers.

Several school system employees expressed concerns over the training’s appropriateness, the value it was expected to add to their jobs and the district’s approach to the training’s execution and employees’ reactions.

The teachers said the training featured images and video footage from past school shootings, showing the crimes themselves as well as the aftermath, including the bodies of children and teachers lying in pools of blood along school hallways, footage from other homicides, autopsy images and uncomfortable sexual videos and imagery. Chalmers also telephoned a serial killer for a live phone call during each session, they said.

The sexual content ranged from music video clips from artists like female rapper Cardi B and footage of women kissing in a film, to recorded game play of a Grand Theft Auto franchise game where Chalmers depicted a male character soliciting a prostitute for oral sex before killing her and setting her on fire, they said.

Chalmers’ media kit discloses the content covered in his presentation and includes a disclaimer that attendees should be prepared to view the content in advance.

Teachers said, unlike for previous in-services, they weren’t notified about who the presenter was or what the specifics of the content would be in advance; all they knew was that it would be school security or safety related, the four educators said in phone interviews.

A content warning shared at the beginning of Chalmers’ presentation, which not all teachers heard or saw because of audio-visual difficulties with the live stream, was the first hint at the nature of the material, they said.

“A content warning should be something that gives you the option if you’re going to participate in the content or not. This is not an optional in-service day. I’m required to be here or use one of my two personal days for the year, and I didn’t know this was coming or I may have taken it. A content warning does nothing for me if I don’t have the option to not participate,” talented theatre teacher Alicia Chaisson said.

Some teachers said they were told by superiors the training was mandatory and they were not given an option to leave.

Chaisson said a student asked her about the in-service training on Tuesday and she felt she couldn’t share details because of the nature of the content, which shouldn’t be the case with information intended for use serving students, she said.

Youngsville Middle teacher Nicole Hebert, a 2021 Teacher Awards top finalist, said she may have felt differently about the presentation’s content if she’d been able to make an informed choice to attend and engage with the material.

Hebert watched the presentation at her school with other employees. She said she had to leave the room at one point because Chalmers showed detailed autopsy photos of the entry and exit wounds of a woman who was killed after being shot in the head. Hebert said she felt nauseous; a close friend committed suicide in college by shooting herself, the teacher said.

“I didn’t hear a word he said while that particular picture was up because it took me to somewhere I didn’t want to be,” Hebert said.

Aside from the nature of the content, the educators questioned whether Chalmers was the most qualified person to deliver the message.

The teachers expressed frustration that the statistics, data and deductions Chalmers cited appeared to be solely from his own interactions with killers, with no outside validation or resources worked in, they said.

Chalmers has spoken to educator and law enforcement conferences and groups for years, written books on teen killers and has a true crime podcast featuring his interviews with killers, per his website, but had not received a formal education in fields applicable to his work, like criminal justice, or worked in any law enforcement capacity, as of a 2014 Newsweek profile.

The teachers said they felt like there was a double standard at play. The educators said they have to be frequently on guard and question the materials they allow into the classroom, but they feel the district didn’t commit the same due diligence when planning this training, and considering how it might be received by employees.

“They tell us before we present a lesson to our children to annotate the lesson, go through the vetting process, ask yourself questions you think your students may ask so you’re four steps ahead. My question to the school district is, did you annotate and vet this lesson or this development before you brought it to the teachers?” an Acadian Middle teacher asked.

The Acadian Middle teacher asked not to be named over concerns of harassment after previous seminar attendees and fans of Chalmers’ took to KPEL host Bernadette Lee’s personal Facebook page after she first wrote about the training.

Commenters decried Lee’s report and bemoaned the “pathetic” teachers raising concerns after Chalmers called Lee a “hack journalist who wrote a hit piece” and urged his followers to share their thoughts on his training and its benefits, in a since deleted online post.

Another middle school teacher, with 17 years of teaching experience, asked not to be named over fear of reprisal within the school system.

The educator said she felt the presentation aimed more to shock than to offer actionable, solutions-based training and wishes the same or similar topics could be presented with a focus on mental health or how to respond in dangerous situations, with a veteran law enforcement official, psychologist or social scientist.

“I’ve been teaching for a long time and I’ve just never seen something like that before,” she said.

“I want my students to be safe. I want to be safe at school and I welcome presentations on school safety, but I don’t want you to show me all the violent things. I’d like solutions. I’d like safety tips. I don’t want to know about what this presenter thinks triggers teens to violence. I’m looking for solutions and things that will help me and my students survive if the worst should happen,” the teacher said.

Others interviewed expressed similar feelings.

Hebert said she worked with students in a New Iberia alternative school for years prior to joining Youngsville Middle, having up close experiences with troubled teens, and herself spent time in juvenile detention. She and a colleague joked that with her past, interest in skulls, horror and heavy metal music, she could be flagged as a potential problem under points of Chalmers’ program.

The math teacher said while teachers need to be attentive to warning signs, she doesn’t want students to be boiled down to simple stereotypes and felt more actionable information was needed.

One school counselor, while shocked and disturbed by the heaviness of the content, said she felt the training was ultimately beneficial and was a welcome wake up call about the content children, especially teens, are consuming and the troubling experiences they’re facing. She said she feels confident she’s more aware of signs to look for in students and children in her life that could signal concern after the presentation.

“It bothered me all day, all evening. It’s still sitting on my chest heavily. Do I feel offended by the fact I was put in front of this material? No, because it was information and so sadly it is the reality of our society, our kids and what they’re being exposed to. I appreciate that reality check. Was it easy for me to take? No. But I’m the adult and if it’s disturbing to me and my prefrontal cortex is developed all the way, what about these teenagers and what are they doing with this information?” she said.

The counselor said LPSS could have offered mental health support around the training for anyone disturbed and reviewed the presentation in advance, if they did not, to make adjustments to make it more palatable. She said any LPSS employees upset by Monday’s presentation should direct their ire at the district, not Chalmers, who’s transparent about his program.

A letter from Superintendent Irma Trosclair to staff on Tuesday said the district had received mixed feedback on Chalmers’ presentation and had worked to have some of the more “inappropriate” content removed prior to the presentation’s afternoon session, but what content was removed was not specified.

“The intent of this training was to bring attention to the real life influences and materials that students have access to, and the impact that such exposures can have in school settings...The safety of students and staff remains a top priority and we will continue to bring awareness to teen violence, triggers, warning signs, and video game influence as they relate to school safety and crime prevention,” Trosclair’s letter said.

Teachers said they hope the district sincerely listens to teachers’ concerns. The four concerned teachers raised issue that survey forms, which in the past have been distributed after in-service presentations, were not offered to give feedback.

Teachers said instead of a statement they’d like to see some kind of action, whether a replacement safety training, compensation for their time Monday or open meetings between district administrators and teachers. They’re still feeling stung, and the district response thus far hasn’t calmed their feelings, they said.

“I don’t know if there’s anything they could do that would make me trust them again, especially after that statement,” Chaisson said.

“I feel so disrespected by the whole school district and whoever allowed him to come in our district and whoever paid and wasted our money on that,” Hebert said. “That’s so disrespectful, on a whole different level.”