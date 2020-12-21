Lafayette Parish School System administrators visited schools this week to formally announce the 2020-21 Principal of the Year for elementary, middle, and high schools.
In hand with balloons and a token of appreciation, administrators surprised each principal with the announcement that they had been selected as the Principal of the Year in their respective category for the Lafayette Parish School System.
The winners are:
Elementary School: Ginger Richard, principal of Green T. Lindon Elementary School
Middle School: Jeanne Hebert, principal of Acadian Middle School
High School: Renee White, principal of Ovey Comeaux High School
Every year, principals nominate their peers and administrators select a Principal of the Year based on these nominations. The winners of the district move on to the state competition.