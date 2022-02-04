At least four families whose children were expelled from L.J. Alleman Middle School over TikTok videos taken on campus are appealing the discipline process through the 15th Judicial District Court.
Since Jan. 28, Lee and Hilda Andrus, Jerrold and Kendrah James, Keith and Katherine Prejean, and Dana St. Julien have filed lawsuits on behalf of their children seeking a judicial review of their discipline cases.
The suits argue that the Lafayette Parish School Board and Superintendent Irma Trosclair failed to follow appropriate discipline and due process procedures and by doing so inflicted “emotional distress” on the children and their parents.
The Andrus and Prejean families are being represented by G. Shelly Maturin II and the James family and St. Julien are being represented by Geralyn Lambert, an attorney out of Opelousas, per court filings.
One of the suits was allotted to 15th Judicial District Court Judge Marilyn Castle, one to District Court Judge Kristian Earles and two to District Court Judge Valerie Garrett.
At the heart of the lawsuits are two separate TikTok videos taken on L.J. Alleman’s campus, one set to rapper Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke??” and the other a remixed version of “SPINBACK WERK” by 279empirebeats. Both feature different groups of students making finger guns, using their phones as prop guns or gesturing to the camera as part of a viral video trend on the social media app, parents say.
Copies of the videos, which were taken down from TikTok after the school initiated discipline, were previously provided to the Acadiana Advocate.
Parents interviewed by the Acadiana Advocate in January, who estimated between 20 and 30 students were involved, said they were blindsided when their children were given out-of-school suspensions in mid-December under discipline code 70, crime of violence assault and battery, for their alleged involvement in the videos.
Most then received 30-day expulsions or “change of placements” handed down at discipline hearings in January under an altered discipline code — code 21, commits any other serious offense, they said.
The parents said they felt the punishment exceeded the severity of the infraction and the response failed to consider the context of the trend and that the videos included no threats against the school or fellow students when determining discipline options.
Appeals were heard by Trosclair, parents and the suit filings said, and in most cases the appealing students were given credit for “time served” and allowed to return to L.J. Alleman before their expulsion periods ended.
In addition, the students must attend social media training led by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at the district’s Chaplin Drive office from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, with parents joining for the final hour, according to a notice shared with the Acadiana Advocate and one of the lawsuits.
Appealing to the 15th Judicial District Court is the final step available in the district’s discipline process when a student is expelled. If the parent does not agree with the school board’s decision in the appeals hearing, they may seek to have the district court review the case within 10 days of the hearing.
“The court may reverse or revise the ruling of the School Board upon a finding that the ruling of the School Board was based on an absence of any relevant evidence in support thereof,” the district’s student handbook states.
In the suits, Trosclair’s handling of the appeals, rather than the Lafayette Parish School Board as stated in the handbook, was a point of contention, as well as the framing that it was an “appeal meeting, not a formal hearing,” three of the lawsuits said.
Families also claimed that the school system failed to follow procedure from the outset.
The suits claimed the school initiated threat assessments on students without notifying the parents, and the district failed to notify parents via certified letter of the proposed expulsions and their parental rights, as outlined in district policy and state law.
Each lawsuit also claimed that the students, parents, their attorneys and advocates were not allowed to ask questions, present evidence or question witnesses, either in the initial disciplinary hearing or “appeal meeting” with Trosclair, and were repeatedly ignored when requests were made to see the video in question or documents related to the discipline matter.
Parents involved say they’ve never been shown the alleged TikTok videos by school system officials. They made their own deductions about what videos were under scrutiny after talking amongst themselves and with advocates, several parents said in January interviews.
The legal filings argue that Trosclair and the school system “knew that no serious violation had occurred” but continued to pursue the students’ cases.
“Upon information and belief, it is alleged that Defendants, Superintendent Irma Trosclair and Lafayette Parish School Board, knew that no serious violation had occurred and that a punishment was pre-determined without ever having heard any evidence, and thereby violated Plaintiffs Constitutional due process rights,” the Andruses’ filing said.
The families are seeking a reversal of the discipline and damages, including costs of the proceedings and attorney’s fees. The James family is also seeking a formal letter of apology in their child’s permanent record, the court filing said.