While Lafayette Parish public schools have postponed opening because of novel coronavirus concerns, several Lafayette private schools including Ascension Episcopal School welcomed students back this week and are navigating new protocols prompted by the pandemic.

Ascension Episcopal Head of School Jeff Plunk said it’s been a doable experience so far and students and faculty are adapting to the new school normal. Administrators and teachers are learning to be flexible with the plans and make quick adjustments when the designs don’t run as smoothly in execution as they were proposed on paper.

Unstructured time, like breaks, lunch, dismissal time and recess, have been the biggest challenges because administrators must maintain small group sizes and can’t let students roam freely like they would pre-coronavirus, Plunk said.

“It’s all the things you never had to give any thought to and now all of a sudden you have to give a lot of thought to it,” he said. “It’s the things we take for granted.”

Sara Trawick, whose children are in fourth, sixth and eighth grade at Ascension Episcopal, said she initially had reservations. Monday, on the first day of classes, her three children attended classes virtually through the school’s “Hyflex Model,” before making the switch to in-person classes Tuesday.

The all-virtual model allows most students to attend class live from home; pre-K through second-grade lessons are pre-recorded, while third through 12th are streamed.

Trawick said the virtual model was a good offering but there are obvious limitations when compared to an in-person learning experience. She said after the first day learning virtually her kids said they felt disconnected from the school and their peers and were socially and emotionally in need of a physical school experience.

The school hasn’t reported any novel coronavirus cases in its first three days. Plunk said it had one administrator test positive before the return to school who is in quarantine, but no other staff members have had to quarantine or isolate.

The private school contracted with a third-party telemedicine company in Baton Rouge to provide on-demand testing for teachers and other faculty. The company can come to the school, test staff and produce results within 24 hours. The goal is to provide peace of mind to staff, Plunk said.

Ascension Episcopal School, which is divided into three campuses in downtown Lafayette, River Ranch and Youngsville, serves about 700 students in pre-K3 through 12th grade. The students began returning in waves Monday, with all first through 12th grade students returning for their first full day of classes Wednesday, Plunk said.

The pre-K3 through kindergarten students at the River Ranch campus will return Thursday.

Other schools reopening this week include Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School, Westminster Christian Academy, Carencro Catholic School, John Paul the Great Academy, St. Cecilia Catholic School and St. Genevieve Catholic School.

Plunk said the reopening path was somewhat smoothed because the school didn’t have to wrestle major access and logistical hurdles including transportation, home internet connectivity gaps and student device access like the public school system. Ascension Episcopal is a one-to-one Apple device school and the school has a closed bus route that runs between its three campuses, he said.

“I think one of the benefits is it’s allowed us to focus on the teaching and learning and put more time and effort on that, instead of alternative transportation plans, how we’re going to deal with kids who don’t have [internet] access and those things,” Plunk said.

The small class sizes and ample campus space paved the way for the school to feel confident offering in-person learning five days a week while still upholding Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, he said.

Continued confidence in operating in-person classes depends on families and staff agreeing to follow recommended safety guidelines and limiting gatherings, even when outside of school, Plunk said. The Head of School sent a letter to families Tuesday reminding parents of a COVID-19 stakeholder agreement each was asked to sign and imploring them to remain diligent.

“Your cooperation is imperative. Not only do we have students to protect, but also faculty and staff. We are hearing about gatherings happening with Ascension families that may put the rest of our community at risk. If this continues, and our students, parents and faculty do not adhere to social distancing, mask mandates and other guidelines at all times, continuing in-person school will not be possible for long,” the letter read.

Plunk said Ascension Episcopal can do its best but ultimately students are only on campus from roughly 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Outside of that time frame, it’s up to students and families to make smart decisions.

“We have to be mindful that every single thing we do right now has to be purposeful with the goal of keeping us in school,” he said.

Dr. Cheryl Knatt, a radiologist whose son and daughter are in ninth and eighth grade at Ascension Episcopal, said the school’s frequent and honest communications and commitment to safety planning made her feel comfortable sending her children back to school.

Knatt said she’s had frank conversations with her kids about the risks of the virus and warned them that even if they don’t become ill, they could be carriers and infect other people. She said she’s confident her children can follow the precautions necessary to attend school safely and know what to do to protect themselves and others.

In-person classes are the better option for the kids. Knatt said her daughter took being away from friends and having limited social contact during the summer hard, and in the spring, it was difficult for both of her children to maintain focus learning at home, even with structure. They perform better when they’re around peers, she said.

“It’s something we’re going to have to live with for the rest of our lives and we can’t stop living because of this virus. We just have to learn a new normal,” Knatt said.

Like other schools, Ascension Episcopal is taking standard safety precautions. Students in first through 12th grades and adults are required to wear masks when on campus and everyone is required to have their temperature taken on arrival. Visitors are not allowed on campus currently and administrators are working to schedule any necessary deliveries or vendor visits after hours, Plunk said.

Extra furniture has been removed from classrooms to distance student desks and hand sanitizer, CDC-recommended cleaners and paper towels are available in every classroom. Roughly 30 leased handwashing stations have also been installed across the three campuses.

Classrooms will be cleaned every day and high-touch surfaces like doorknobs, handrails and bathrooms will be cleaned multiple times per day. Older students will assist when possible in wiping down their desks after use, he said.

Younger students will remain in stagnant groups, with enrichment teachers for music, art and other subjects rotating to their classrooms, while middle and high school students will still rotate classes. Students will have an assigned seat in each classroom to limit exposure and assist in contact tracing if a student tests positive for the virus, the school leader said.

Plunk said if there’s a positive case, the school will contact families of children who qualify as close contacts — those within 6 feet of the infected student for more than 15 minutes — who will need to quarantine. They’ll also contact other families with students in the infected child’s classes as a precaution to monitor symptoms.

Outside the students immediately impacted, Plunk said he plans to send a weekly email to families noting any coronavirus cases and which campus they originated from.

“I think transparency is best and being clear and honest. Obviously, we have to respect privacy and those sorts of things but saying, we’ve had X number of cases this week or no cases, people need to know that,” he said.

The Ascension Episcopal Head of School said his team does not have “hard and fast rules” about the threshold of cases to close a classroom, grade or campus, but said he would consult Louisiana Office of Public Health Region 4 Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski and physicians in the Ascension Episcopal school family for guidance.