The Lafayette Parish School System will end the fall semester by testing out full virtual learning in all district schools on Dec. 21 and 22.
The district said the exercise is an effort to instill confidence in students, parents and educators that virtual learning can be operated successfully on a large scale. The decision to go virtual before the beginning of Christmas break is not in response to COVID-19 cases in area public schools, district spokesperson Allison Dickerson said in a statement.
Individual schools will determine the structure of virtual learning days, but learning could include recorded lessons, videos, live Zoom sessions and office hours, or independent learning through a digital platform. Regardless of the format, all work for the two school days will be required and students must log on and record their attendance, the statement said.
Grab and go meals will be available for pickup and can be ordered through the district’s Child Nutrition Services office.
Chief Academic Officer Mark Rabalais said in the release the exercise would “pay dividends” in the future by better preparing educators to rapidly shift to full virtual learning if the need arises.
“By conducting this completely virtual exercise in advance, the district will be better able to evaluate and update current plans and provide our teachers, school leaders, and families valuable information regarding our school-wide virtual plans,” Rabalais said in the release.
Rabalais said the virtual test is an opportunity for parents, especially those with multiple children, to test devices and connectivity in their homes and provide feedback to the school system about pitfalls and barriers to virtual learning so that changes can be made.
For families without internet, the district has partnered with internet providers to offer hotspots, low-cost internet services and boosted Wi-FI signals in parking lots at all school sites. LPSS has also partnered with Love Our Schools to pay for academic Wi-Fi in qualified students’ homes.
LPSS also announced elementary students will stick to a full-time in-person learning schedule and middle and high school students will remain on a hybrid schedule when classes resume on Jan. 4 after the holidays. The first week of school will be an A group attendance week.
The district briefly returned to full-time learning for middle and school students in early November, but shifted back to a hybrid learning model after COVID-19 outbreaks and wide ranging quarantines forced closures at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy and Southside High School.