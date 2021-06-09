The Lafayette Parish School System has named new prinicpals to four schools in the district. Their official start date will be July 1.

“All four of these outstanding leaders have extensive experience and a record of success in both administration and the classroom,” Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in a prepared statement from LPSS. “I’m confident they will be effective leaders for their school communities and will impact students in a positive way!”

Mary-Delores Spencer will serve as the new principal of Broadmoor Elementary School, replacing David Zielinski, a recent retiree. Spencer has previously been an assistant principal at J.W. Faulk Elementary School and Evangeline Elementary School for a total of nine years after teaching fourth grade for 15 years. Spencer is a four-time LEF Teacher of the Year nominee who holds a master of education degree in administration and supervision, as well as a certification in educational leadership.

+8 Lafayette will get a new high school this fall with temporary site; here are the details A new high school is entering the Lafayette education landscape this fall with the opening of Lafayette Renaissance Charter High School.

Lorrie Venable has been named principal of Ossun Elementary School, filling the position previously occupied by Kelli Clause, now retired. Venable has been part of the Ossun Elementary community for the past 25 years, first as a teacher and for the past five years as an assistant principal. She earned a master of education degree in educational leadership from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2011.

Carlie Roszell has been selected as the new principal for Katharine Drexel Elementary School, replacing Denise Soileau, who recently retired. She has been with LPSS for 13 years, serving as a classroom teacher, instructional leader, and assistant principal. Most recently, she has been an assistant principal at Katharine Drexel for the last two years. In 2017, she was recognized as the district’s Elementary Teacher of the year for her work at Ossun Elementary. Roszell obtained her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and her master of education in educational leadership from McNeese State University.

Gabrielle Mergist will be the new principal for Woodvale Elementary, following the transfer of her predecessor Monique Vidos. Mergist has served as assistant principal for Carencro Heights Elementary School for the past three years. Prior to that, she was a school counselor at several LPSS schools, including Woodvale, J.W. Faulk and Paul Breaux Middle School. Mergist originally began her career as a fifth-grade teacher at S.J. Montgomery Elementary School. She holds an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University as well as a master of science degree in school counseling from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.