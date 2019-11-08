An Opelousas Middle School teacher was arrested Friday after accusations she physically harmed two students.
Janice Henry, 54, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on two counts of cruelty to a juvenile for “physically disciplining [the students] using rubber bands” on Monday. The physical discipline caused “obvious physical injury” to the two students, a statement from Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said.
St. Landry Parish Schools Superintendent Patrick Jenkins told The Acadiana Advocate via email that Henry is currently on administrative leave with pay while the investigation unfolds. He declined to comment further, noting “this is a personnel matter and we are currently working with the Opelousas Police Department and currently investigating this matter.”