Carencro Middle School and Milton Elementary and Middle School are the most recent Lafayette Parish public schools to announce new leadership for the coming school year.

Janet Guerrini was named the new principal of Carencro Middle School after Principal Jeff Janette retired after 26 years with the Lafayette Parish School System. Amanda Guillory was appointed principal of Milton Elementary and Middle School, the district’s only K-8 school, after Principal Kandice Broussard stepped down.

Guerrini returns to Lafayette Parish after a roughly 8-year stint away, during which she served as principal of Abbeville High School, Kaplan High School and, most recently, Bonneville High School in Jefferson Parish. Guerrini previously worked for LPSS, serving as an assistant principal at Lafayette High School from 2005-2013, the district said in a statement.

+8 Not just Teacher Awards: LEF and United Way closing in on full merger agreement May’s Teacher Awards event was the first public nod to the impending merger between the Lafayette Education Foundation and the United Way of A…

While Guerrini led Kaplan High School, the school was recognized as a three-time Louisiana Department of Education Top Gains School Honoree, a designation awarded to schools that achieve an “A” in the progress index based on standardized test scores with no urgent intervention required for specific student groups or school discipline.

The school was also recognized as an Equity Honoree in 2018, a designation awarded to schools where students in subgroups, like students with disabilities or economically disadvantaged students, score in the 90th percentile or higher on standardized tests and urgent intervention is not required for any student groups or for discipline.

Guerrini was twice recognized as Vermilion Parish Principal of the Year during her time at Kaplan, the release said.

Carencro Middle’s new leader has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physical education from Northwestern State University and earned a doctorate of education in educational leadership from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2013.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

+3 Woodvale Elementary to get new 6-classroom wing to support fifth graders’ move to campus Woodvale Elementary parents are cheering the prospect of fifth-graders joining the school community in permanent classroom space after the Laf…

Guillory has served as assistant principal at Youngsville Middle School since 2015 and has a total of seven years of experience as a school administrator. Before entering administration, she worked for eight years as a teacher in Lafayette and Avoyelles parishes, the district said in a statement.

This summer, Guillory is serving as the assistant principal for the district’s summer enrichment program at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy. Milton Elementary and Middle’s new leader was honored as an LEF Teacher of the Year nominee in 2021 and served on Superintendent Irma Trosclar’s Leadership Advisory Panel in 2020, the release said.

Guillory has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from LSU of Alexandria and earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University in 2013.

+4 From Acadiana High JROTC to Air Force active duty, these Lafayette siblings do it all together There aren’t many siblings like the Halls. In just four years, Ki’Ara, Tyreke and Maleke Hall have all graduated from Acadiana High School as …

The district recently announced leadership changes for a handful of other LPSS schools.

Mary-Delores Spencer was named principal of Broadmoor Elementary after David Zielinski’s retirement, Lorrie Venable was named principal of Ossun Elementary School following Kelli Clause’s retirement, Carlie Roszell is assuming the lead at Katharine Drexel Elementary after Denise Soileau’s retirement, Gabrielle Mergist will lead Woodvale Elementary following Monique Vidos’ transfer to a part-time position and Layne Edelman is transitioning from assistant principal to principal at Acadiana High after David LeJeune’s retirement.