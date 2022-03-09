The first proposals for the new Lafayette High School were unveiled to the community during a Tuesday town hall in the school's auditorium.
The designs featured the planned campus footprint, including where the academic building would be and how parking and athletics fields at the Congress Street campus would change. The school board opted to rebuild on the existing campus after overwhelming support in a public survey. The budget for the new school is $100 million.
Here's what the school, which currently serves about 1,900 students, could look like:
- The new, three-story school building would be more than 273,000 square feet
- It would be built to accommodate 2,300 students
- Parking would increase to 800 available spaces
- The initial plan eliminates softball and baseball fields, which drew criticism at the town hall
Space would be allocated according to the following priorities:
- 30% of the space for academic neighborhoods
- 19% for performing and fine arts
- 15% for PE and athletics
- 11% for career and technology
- 7% for food service
- 6% for administrative space
- 4% for a media center
- 4% for special education
- 4% for support needs