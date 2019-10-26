The Lafayette Public Library and Lafayette Parish School System are partnering for a second year to provide all public school students with virtual library cards through their student ID number.
Librarian Danny Gillane, who spearheaded the initiative, said the accounts don’t require activation.
LPSS students can simply show up at the library, select items they want to check out and give the librarian their student ID number. If they don't remember their ID, they can confirm their identity by providing school name, birth date or school email.
Students in private, parochial or charter schools will still need to acquire a physical card, but it’ll also have the same free benefits afforded to LPSS students. The library established age parameters in its system to capture all the school age patrons and ensure they’d receive the student card benefits, Gillane said.
The library’s outreach team is working with non-LPSS schools to provide students library cards, he said.
Gillane said the idea for virtual student cards began brewing about seven years ago, but the library’s computer system wasn’t up to the task, he said. When they switched systems, they decided to make the student cards a reality.
“This was a way to get 31,000 students guaranteed, by virtue of attending our public schools, to have a card,” Gillane said.
The program works through a data sharing agreement between the library and the school system.
Each month, data including each student’s name, birthday, school and Google email address are transferred to the library. Any changes, such as a change to a student’s last name or the school they attend, are automatically updated in the library’s system each month, Gillane said.
Student privacy was a priority, so the library requested as little information as possible to confirm each student’s identity and establish their account, he said. If a parent is uncomfortable with their student having a virtual card, they can request to have them removed from the system.
Once the student ages out of LPSS, the virtual card will disappear, Gillane said.
Outreach librarian Amy Wander said the initiative is important because children need fewer barriers to access. Many children have limited access to the library’s branches because they rely on parents or guardians for transportation and to approve their library card applications.
Wander said when she was a teen librarian, she’d see many middle school students visit the library after school who weren’t able to check out items because they didn’t have library cards. Their parents or guardians were frequently working multiple jobs and didn’t have time to stop by and register the children’s cards, she said.
The virtual card is effectively a workaround, ensuring thousands of students can check out books and DVDs, access online homework resources and tutoring through Homework Louisiana and use research databases, Wander said.
In the first year, 35% of LPSS students used the virtual card, Gillane said.
Randy Bernard, LPSS academic specialist for middle and high school English language arts, said the school system wants to encourage a strong reading culture among its students. Literacy is the foundational skill for learning and increasing students’ access to the local library system provides them more resources to build their reading skills, he said.
“Creating equity and access for our students is crucial," Bernard said. "They come from diverse backgrounds and any little complication in the ways they access materials creates barriers. That’s what’s at the heart of this project: removing barriers for our students.”
Library staff and school system employees are still working to educate the community about the partnership as it enters its second year.
To raise awareness, the library and school system are distributing fliers to students in kindergarten through eighth grade and issuing stand-in paper cards to high school students to remind them about the service, Wander said.
“I think our biggest hurdle is kids still don’t know about it,” she said.