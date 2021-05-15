Well-versed in acquired knowledge about how to run a classroom, there were times this year when Katelin Marie Chapman, a Lafayette High alum and senior education major at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, had to put the book aside and rely on her own best instincts in leading 19 students in her third-grade classroom.
Chapman, who graduated Friday with her bachelor’s degree in elementary education, gained her senior year teaching experience at Broadmoor Elementary in Lafayette. COVID-19, she said, provided her with a teaching environment that was “less than ideal” — mandated masks, social distancing, limited team-building experiences — yet challenged her every day. She thinks she’ll be a better teacher for it when she returns to Broadmoor in the fall, this time as a faculty member.
Do those things that do not kill you only make you stronger? That’s a thought attributed as widely as German existentialist philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche — he said it first — to Clairee Belcher, a character from “Steel Magnolias.”
“My dad has been telling me that since I was a kid,” said Chapman, interviewed while she was awaiting her commencement ceremony. “If I can survive this year, I can survive anything.”
Chapman was one of many “Steel Magnolias” who graced Acadiana’s K-12 classrooms this school year. UL Lafayette’s College of Education requires teaching experience at various points in the four-year degree program, start to finish. In their senior year, some students teach about 50 percent in the fall, 80 percent in the spring, Dean Nathan Roberts said.
Hannah Paige Barron, of Church Point, who taught her senior year at Raphael A. Baranco Elementary, said she thought teaching through the pandemic would be “the worst thing” for completing her undergraduate education. Instead, she said, she gained “so much knowledge” and sharpened her problem-solving skills while teaching 19 first-graders.
Masks and distancing and movement restrictions hampered some things she wanted to achieve. But she had a great mentor in the classroom and necessary guidance, she said. Ensuring that students followed the rules yet enjoyed their classroom experience demanded “a lot of creative work,” she said.
She said the students were restricted with playmates at recess, mandated to keep their classroom communities tight to not spread the virus. That diminished the students’ capacity to build community with others at their school.
And when they were restricted to their desks, they sometimes lost focus. Typically, first-graders “usually come to the rug” and gather ‘round their teachers to focus on lessons. Staying at their desks sometimes left them bored. That meant creating new ways for them to move about in place, such as dancing at their desks. By year’s end, she said, she thinks her students learned about as much as they would have during a regular school year.
Jamie Nicole Papillion, who graduated high school at Eunice High, spent her senior year teaching freshman English to Lafayette High ninth-graders. She recalled that school was thrice-delayed at the beginning of the year, but began in earnest in early September. Unlike Chapman and Barron, Papillion taught part of the year on an “A-day, B-day” schedule, with alternate Fridays. She met with some students in the classroom some days, others virtually. Eventually, the classes merged into one.
“There was no classroom management problem probably until they all got together,” she said. “But I love them all.”
The pandemic diminished some students’ motivation, challenging Papillion’s efforts to keep all the students engaged in their studies. Some, she said, had “checked out” by the end of April.
She said students embraced some assignments. They studied Ernest Gaines’ “A Lesson Before Dying,” which intrigued them because of Gaines’ Louisiana roots and his affiliation with UL Lafayette. They also studied “Romeo and Juliet,” which they enjoyed.
One challenge, she said, came from restrictions on group work to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. She said team projects sometimes prepare students to gain confidence in the group and to eventually build independence. “We lost a little bit of that,” she said.
Barron and Papillion are continuing their job searches — lots of jobs will come open this summer, they said — and they believe they will find the right jobs. All three women plan graduate study, but not right away.
Bertha Myers, who was a veteran public-school administrator and teacher in Iberia Parish and a senior instructor at UL Lafayette, said student-teachers she mentored in Broussard faced numerous challenges. But like those she mentored and evaluated, she also met new challenges. That’s part of being a good teacher, she said: Being flexible when things go bad.
She said teachers who graduate into jobs this year are “very strong students” who got a taste of what it is like to plan one thing, then encounter another in the classroom, a “quick dose of what to do when you need Plan B.”
She said her reviews of this year’s graduating teachers revealed people who showed lots of resilience.
Some of her own UL Lafayette classroom students, she said, oftentimes freshmen, were disappointed with their first exposure to university life. Some were discouraged, sometimes because of health-related restrictions on movement and spacing to stop the spread of the virus meant some they couldn’t make fast connections to the university and with their classmates.
Some told her they “paid a lot of money and had to teach themselves” when separated from the campus.
“That’s no criticism of UL,” she said. Such disappointment occurred everywhere.
But Barron, Chapman and Papillion believed their yearlong efforts were worthy. All felt they had given their best efforts to make the year as productive as possible for their students and learned to become effective teachers.
Chapman said her partner teacher had a link to the graduation ceremony and her students would watch her cross the stage for her diploma.
“They’re super excited about that,” she said.