At the Lafayette Parish School System’s April 9 teacher job fair, the district’s 47 schools courted educators for the upcoming school year, hoping to shore up open staff positions in a challenging teacher job market.
Teachers rotated around the room for 20-minute interviews, stopping at tables draped in school colors and covered with stuffed mascots as administrators tried to capture their attention.
It was a two-way dance, and for the Lafayette Parish School System it’s more important than ever to get the steps right as the district, like others across the nation, fights to fill classrooms amid a national teacher shortage.
Nicky Walker, LPSS diversity and equity talent coordinator, said events like the district-held job fair help shine a light on the qualities that make LPSS an attractive employer, a spotlight that can be hard to win at larger mixed employer events where everyone is vying for the same pool of talent.
“When you go to a job fair it’s like a bunch of hungry wolves and not enough food for them to eat,” Walker said.
Having the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and its College of Education just minutes away in the same city has helped soften the blow for LPSS, Walker said.
Being the largest and most diverse school district in the region, with the largest nearby city, LPSS has been fortunate to attract the bulk of hires from those graduating classes, she said. But even that close relationship hasn’t insulated the district.
UL Lafayette College of Education Dean Nathan Roberts confirmed the number of teaching candidates has declined over the years. This year the college projects to have 103 total graduates, 80 in May and 23 in December. In 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic, the school graduated 142 students.
Walker, who oversees resident teachers from UL working in the district, said the problem is compounded because the bulk of teachers coming out of college are specializing in elementary education, either K-3 or 1-5, leaving a dearth of certified secondary education teachers, especially in math, science and special education.
“You’re looking for them in the daytime with a flashlight,” Walker said.
Though districts are feeling the pinch of the shortage, it isn’t a brand new issue.
“I can remember 11 to 12 years ago as an assistant principal seeing that there weren’t as many certified people coming in to apply. We knew then that there were issues with the number of certified applicants,” LPSS employee services director John Mouton said.
The COVID-19 pandemic took a bad situation and made it worse by driving teachers out of the classroom in droves, for everything from health concerns to burnout, Walker and Mouton said. When they left, there weren’t necessarily qualified applicants available to replace them.
The National Education Association said U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics show there’s been a net loss of more than 600,000 public school teachers nationally since January 2020.
The difficulty replacing lost employees meant not all teaching positions were filled at LPSS schools this year, Mouton said.
The exact number of open teaching positions as of mid-April was not readily available. In several cases, classes shifted from in-person education to online lessons through the Edgenuity platform because a qualified educator was unavailable. Even still, those classes require supervision from an adult, he said.
“We have schools that were never able to find a teacher for certain classes so staff at the schools, paras, other people have stepped up,” Mouton said.
Ahead of the April 9 job fair, LPSS was looking to fill roughly 70 teaching positions for the 2022-2023 school year, the employee services director said.
Addressing the problem requires both short-term and long-term strategies.
The Lafayette Parish School Board has approved three stipends funded by federal COVID-19 relief dollars to hopefully attract teachers to the classroom and help keep them there in 12 difficult to staff schools across the district.
The recruitment and returning stipends will each pay up to $5,000 and the retention stipend will pay up to $4,000, though each stipend comes with requirements. Teachers are eligible to receive more than one stipend, bringing the earnings potential up to $9,000, per school board documents.
Filling short-term gaps also requires getting more creative about where the district looks for prospective teachers, Walker said. The recruiter, who came into her position after 21 years in the classroom, studied criminal justice in college and entered teaching through alternative certification.
Finding degreed professionals interested in switching careers — who have the patience, caring heart and adaptability needed — is a crucial piece of any strategy moving forward, she said. Some of those prospective teachers contact the district, but LPSS is also courting them through advertising campaigns and constant networking, Walker and Mouton said.
Looking down the road, Walker said the district is also investing in grow-your-own strategies in an effort to build a pipeline of future teachers.
One avenue, for which LPSS received grant funding, is implementing the state’s new pre-educator pathway in schools. The pathway will introduce students to courses centered on the professional and academic skills needed to succeed as an educator, similar to existing professional exposure programs.
Another piece of the pipeline is investing in existing employees, like paraprofessionals, who may be interested in earning their certification and leading a classroom.
Walker said April 6 she signed an agreement with Reach University, a nonprofit university specializing in teacher preparation for working adults, to offer access to an online bachelor’s program for existing school district employees. Interested staff members can complete the four-year online degree program for $75 a month and will receive scheduling assistance from LPSS to work their studies around their current jobs.
Mouton said the district also offers some reimbursement for certification courses and exam costs.
While important, recruiting new teachers is only a piece of the puzzle. Retaining existing teachers is also critical — to get experienced educators in front of children, provide consistency in schools and have support for early career educators, which in turn increases the probability of their retention as well.
Lafayette Parish Association of Educators President Julia Reed, a seventh-grade ELA teacher at Paul Breaux Middle, has cheered the school board’s efforts to improve teacher pay while also cautioning that deficient pay is often a deterrent to entering the profession, but it’s other struggles that primarily drive existing teachers away.
A big problem is increasing demands on teachers’ time, she said.
Teachers are faced with growing administrative tasks and data tracking requirements, lack of breaks and being tapped to fill teacher vacancies because there aren’t enough substitutes available, which either cuts into or eliminates their limited planning time, Reed said.
Steps such as limiting last-minute meetings and guaranteeing teacher planning time would make a difference for many educators, she said.
“The number of tasks versus the time teachers have to do the tasks doesn’t match…You get demoralized because you can never feel like you’re 100% doing your job. It’s impossible to do everything 100% and still be able to sleep, eat and take care of your family,” Reed said.
Rising first-year teachers Abbie Koen and Emma Hover, both from Berwick, said adequate support is their top need from prospective employers. Koen and Hover, who are graduating this May from Nicholls State University and Louisiana State University, respectively, were interviewing at LPSS’s job fair in preparation for a planned move to Lafayette.
To them, support looks like having mentorship opportunities, administrators offering emotional and instructional support and having a strong onboarding system. Koen said she’s seen firsthand how a supportive staff and administrative team can transform the work environment while student teaching in Terrebonne Parish.
“It made me realize that I need to be selective about choosing a school that has a good staff, good community with a principal that supports you. I’ve found that’s so important,” Koen said.
Reed said support can also look like valuing teacher voices and including teachers in decision making through leadership teams, both at a school and district level. It helps create buy-in and offers teachers growth opportunities without having to leave the classroom, she said.
While not all areas of teacher concern can be improved immediately, it’s important the district begins to tackle what it can, Reed said.
“I have people who come to my door at my school who say that they don’t know if they’re coming back next year or people will send me messages saying they don’t know if they want to do this anymore,” the LPAE president said.