The public is invited to a workshop Tuesday on redistricting in Lafayette Parish for schools.
The school board will host the meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lafayette Parish School Board office. There, they will present a plan for potential election districts.
"Redistricting may change which school board member represents your voting district. However, changes made to voting districts will NOT impact attendance zones or change where a student attends school," LPSS said in a prepared statement.
If you are unable to attend the workshop and would like to provide feedback or input on School Board redistricting, please email redistrict@lpssonline.com.
The public can also visit lpssonline.com/school-board/2022-redistricting-maps for more information and to access the proposed map.