Lafayette Parish School System administrators arrived at Prairie Elementary's cafeteria just as preschoolers stumbled in for the school's annual Turkey Trot.
Even with children in construction-paper costumes and parents with smartphones ready to record, it was hard to miss the administrators as they walked in with flowers and balloons.
"I heard a rumor this morning that there was an outstanding principal leading Prairie Elementary," said Irma Trosclair, interim superintendent for LPSS. "Is that correct? Would you agree with me on that?"
"Yes," the students and parents said.
"Well, the rest of our district principals believe the same thing because she has been selected the Principal of the Year," Trosclair said.
The room cheered as Trosclair hugged Prairie Principal Cayce Booher.
"What a day to do this! In my Turkey Trot shirt!" Booher said, beaming. "Thank you. Thank you."
Booher was one of three school leaders recognized Monday as Principal of the Year.
Jeff Janette of Carencro Middle and Julia Williams of Northside High were also honored with the designation.
"I thought there was some kind of medical emergency up here," Janette said as he caught his breath. "And I was hoping everybody was OK and safe."
Janette had raced up a flight of stairs and into Carencro Middle's library. He had been pulled from a science class where he was filling in for the day because eight of his teachers were out sick.
"I'm blown away," Janette said. "I never, ever, ever thought I'd receive such an honor. I'm just humbled my colleagues think this way about me, and my bosses and my supervisors support me in the way they do. I'm just very, very humbled and very appreciative and very grateful to work with the people I work with. They're an amazing group of people."
Williams, too, rushed into Northside High's library Monday thinking something was wrong. She was instead greeted with music by the school's band and hugs from her family.
"I was told there was a fight," Williams said with a smile as students broke into giggles. "What's going on? This doesn't look like a fight."
Williams pieced everything together aloud. She had been alerted earlier in the day that her children were checked out of school, and when she consulted her husband about it, he told her it was for a lunch out at McDonald's.
"I'm not very good on the spot," he said with a laugh.
Williams jokingly scolded her colleagues, family and students for not alerting her about the surprise so she could put on lipstick or fix her hair.
"This is just an honor," Williams said. "I couldn't be more flattered and honored to be representing the high school principals and be voted to this position by my peers."
Each year, three school leaders — one each at the elementary, middle and high school levels — are named Principal of the Year in Lafayette Parish.
Principals who have led a public school for at least three years are eligible for the award, which is determined through a voting process among all principals in the school district.
Booher, Janette and Williams will compete for regional and state Principal of the Year awards in the coming months.
"We're just proud of all of them," said Jennifer Gardner, chief administrative officer for LPSS. "They're all so deserving, and we know that they're going to continue to do great things for our students. To be chosen for this award by your peers — Can you ask for anything more?"