Lafayette Parish public school parents may have more before- and after-school options this fall as the Lafayette Parish school system gauges parent interest in expanding before and after care at elementary schools without programs.

A district evaluation determined 15 elementary schools lacked before care programs and seven elementary schools were without aftercare programs. Those with programs included a mix of school-sponsored programs and programs hosted by outside groups, including YMCA and nonprofit children’s recreation group LASOAR.

Whether to have care programs has traditionally been an individual school's decision, said Jennifer Gardner, school system chief administrative officer.

“It’s something that schools have independently addressed as parents have raised the need,” she said.

Those without a before-school care option are Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary, Martial F. Billeaud Sr. Elementary, Alice Boucher Elementary, Carencro Heights Elementary, Duson Elementary, Evangeline Elementary, J.W. Faulk Elementary, Lerosen Preparatory School, Live Oak Elementary, Milton Elementary, S.J. Montgomery Elementary, Ossun Elementary, Westside Elementary and Woodvale Elementary, per a school system review.

The schools without after care are Dr. Raphael A. Baranco, Alice Boucher, Duson, J.W. Faulk, Lerosen Prep, S.J. Montgomery and Ossun.

Gardner said parents at schools without care programs should have received a survey asking if they would participate if a program were opened. The school-run programs are fee based; parents pay a fee for their children to attend, rather than funds coming from the district to attend.

There’s not a set interest threshold to determine if a program will or will not open, she said. The district will meet with principals at each school to review parent responses and look at staffing needs to support the program. The goal is to have any new programs open for the start of school on Aug. 12, Gardner said.

Gardner said at its July meeting that the School Board approved raising paraprofessionals’ compensation for extended day programs, like before and after care, to match teachers’ rate of $20 per hour. The goal is to entice paraprofessionals to sign up to staff the programs, increasing staffing options and freeing up teachers for planned tutoring and after school needs, she said.

Abi and Beau Falgout have their fingers crossed that Woodvale Elementary will open a before-school care program to ease their 5-year-old daughter Ellie’s transition to the school. Abi Falgout, an English teacher at Broussard Middle, and Beau Falgout, a science teacher at Acadiana High School, said figuring out their morning routine at the start of the school year is a “hope and pray situation,” Abi Falgout said.

It hinges on many factors, the couple said, like: What time will they have to report to school? Can they strike a deal for a bus that will pick their children up from one of their school sites and get them to school safely? Will they have morning duty that prevents them from dropping their children off? Could they make it to work on time if they have to drop the children off?

They won’t have answers to most of the questions until they report for the new school year on Aug. 4, only eight days before students’ first day. Then, they’ll learn if they need to cook up creative solutions to their family’s morning commute.

The Falgouts said they’re more comfortable with their 11-year-old daughter, Amelie, riding a bus for an extended period if needed, but they don’t think Ellie is old enough to be navigating that alone.

“It’s about stability for the kids and for the parents,” Abi Falgout said.

“If we can have peace of mind that our kids will be taken care of, then we can focus on taking care of the kids we need to focus on," she said. "From a teacher's perspective, that’s a big thing. But teachers are far from the only people that need to get their kids to school at a certain time in order to get to work.

"To me, it makes the most sense for LPSS because it’s two birds, one stone: You can take care of your employees and take care of your school kids at the same time."

The morning struggles of teacher families is what brought the issue to District 6 School Board member Justin Centanni’s attention. He said a Lafayette High teacher reached out to him about the lack of before-school care at S.J. Montgomery; she’s enrolling her child in the school to better coincide with her work schedule and commute, but with a 7:05 a.m. start time at Lafayette High and no before-school care at S.J. Montgomery, it was little relief, she told him.

Centanni asked the district to look at the programs. The hope is to make parents' and students’ lives easier by giving them options and easing morning stress, he said.

“Speaking from experience, it’s enough with my three children getting them up in the morning, getting them dressed and fed,” the board member said.

“Can we provide an option for you that makes it easier for your child to get to school on time, for you to get where you’re going on time? If everyone starts the day off in a good mood, we’re going to learn something today. If the teacher starts off in a good mood, they’re going to teach better. If the kid starts off in a good mood, they’re going to learn better,” he said.