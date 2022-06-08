The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette on Wednesday announced a land-and-cash agreement that will provide spaces for a new home for the burgeoning College of Nursing and Health Sciences and for Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church, located in the heart of the campus.
UL President E. Joseph Savoie, Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel and Dr. Kathleen Healy-Collier, Acadiana market president for Our Lady of Lourdes, discussed the transaction, which appeared to be largely complete last autumn. Although the agreement initially was supposed to be completed by December, legal discussions apparently pushed completion of the deal back some six months.
"This transformational moment for our university is about more than property — it's about promise," Savoie said at the Wednesday announcement.
UL had been mum about Wednesday's news conference right up until the meeting, but acquisition of the land has been part of the campus’ master plan for a decade. The diocese has usually deferred to the university for comment.
In October 2021, the agreement involved the university paying $4.175 million and trading a 1.411-acre site – the parking area next to the Earl K. Long Gym – to the diocese in exchange for 5.66 acres of land in and around the former site of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
The university has been seeking land for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, one of its fastest-growing colleges, while Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church, which serves a growing number of Catholic students at UL Lafayette, has been seeking land for a larger church.
The UL Lafayette land acquisition, with boundaries of St. Mary and St. Landry streets, will put the university closer to unifying its main campus to research and athletic portions of the campus in the vicinity of the Cajundome. About a block and a half will still separate the campus on one end of the property, about two blocks on the other.
Jennifer Stephens, a spokesperson for UL, said last autumn that, “The Diocesan property intended for purchase can be identified as a part of the former Our Lady of Lourdes hospital complex where medical buildings, a rehabilitation center, parking garages and other buildings are located.”
The campus church had been planning and raising funds for a new home for many years. The church fundraising goal had been about $18 million for a new church across the street from its present home at 501 E. St. Mary Blvd. According to its Annual Fiscal and Ministry Report 2019-2020, the church had raised about $15 million in cash and pledges.
In addition to the land, the diocese received $3.315 million from the state to help build the new campus church.
The Newman Club for Catholic students was initiated on campus in 1923. The church, built on land leased from UL Lafayette, was dedicated in 1942.
The College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions offers degree programs through the doctorate in nursing, bachelor’s degrees in health information management and health services administration, and a two-year program in pre-dental hygiene, according to the UL Lafayette catalog.