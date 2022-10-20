The Lafayette Parish School System announced Wednesday that Catherine Bricelj, principal of Myrtle Place Elementary has been selected as a 2022 recipient of the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership by the U.S. Department of Education.
Principals chosen to receive this award have transformed their schools, according to a statement from the school system.
"Their vision and collaborative leadership styles have produced outstanding results for all of their students to develop academically, emotionally, physically, socially, and culturally."
Under Bricelj's leadership, Myrtle Place moved from a “C” rated school to an “A” school, according to the statement.
While many programs and services contributed to the school’s academic success, the statement reads, Principal Bricelj believes deeply that creating a school culture that emphasizes strong relationships, building trust, and focusing on what is needed to support everyone is the secret."
Bricelj will be presented with the award in November during the National Blue Ribbon Schools ceremony in Washington, D.C.
“Principal Bricelj sets the standard for exceptional school leadership and is deserving of this prestigious honor," Superintendent Irma Trosclaire said. "Her exceptional leadership continues to impact her students, staff, and school community. Principal Bricelj leads with passion, sets high expectations, individualizes instruction for each child, and works right alongside her staff in providing a high quality education to the students of Myrtle Place Elementary. We are extremely proud of her, and grateful for her service."
The award is named after former education secretary Terrel H. Bell, who "held education as his highest priority, trusting that all students would find it, as he had, their personal key to success," according to the LPSS statement. "The Bell Award honors Secretary Bell’s memory and celebrates school leaders who are realizing his vision of excellent education for every student."