The opening of public schools in St. Landry Parish will be delayed until after Labor Day, KATC reports.
In a special meeting Monday, the school board pushed back the start day for students to Sept. 8.
St. Landry schools initially were scheduled to open Aug. 12, but on July 15 the board voted unanimously to begin classes virtually Aug. 20.
The decision to offer only virtual classes was made after lengthy discussion about when and how to reassess the potential for in-school learning and whether the current calendar allows enough time for teacher training and for devices to be delivered to children. The school system originally proposed a hybrid learning plan, where an A cohort of students would report in-person certain days and a B cohort would report others.
Board members scrapped that plan after deciding any in-person learning is too risky currently. They also declined to set a hard timeline for reconsideration of the virtual learning plan.