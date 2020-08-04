The St. Landry Parish School Board voted unanimously Wednesday, July 15, 2020 to begin school virtually in August.

Top, from left: Raymond Cassimere of District 4, Kyle Boss of District 8; Albert Hayes Jr. of District 12; Anthony Standberry of District 1; Myron Guillory of District 11; Josh Boudreaux of District 7; Randy Wagley of District 9. Bottom, from left: Joyce Haynes of District 2; Hazel Sias of District 10; Donnie Perron of District 6; Mary Ellen Donatto of District 13; Denise Oliney Rose of District 5.