Friends of Gail Savoie, former first lady at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, recollected her passion for her alma mater and her innate ability to make others feel included and welcome.
Camille Claiborne said Monday that Savoie, who died Sunday, was a “big sister” at Delta Delta Delta sorority on the campus of the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1974, when Claiborne pledged.
“I loved her immediately,” she said. “Who wouldn’t with that vivacious smile?”
That connection formed almost 50 years ago survived for Savoie, a Calcasieu Parish native, and Claiborne, from Lafayette. Their relationship included work done together for their sorority and as proud and active alums for their campus.
“She had so many strengths: a love of people, an ability to bring out the best in people and excitement about people doing things. She was the sort of person everyone wanted to be around,” Clairborne, who had a nursing career, said.
She said her friend was a “great teacher” who loved young people. But she also extended herself to others whom she met on campus through her affection for UL Lafayette athletics and for sorority life.
“She went to all the games and loved to see people get better and better at what they did,” Claiborne said. “She was a petite, precious woman who was just big hearted, a little cheerleader — head to toe — who could bring out the best in everyone.
“I think she will be missed by so many of us. She left a great legacy.”
Bryan Maggard, UL Lafayette’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics, said Monday that Gail Savoie had “the most positive, infectious personality.”
“She was always joyful, full of great spirit,” he said.
He and his wife, Kerry, met Savoie and her husband, UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie, in 2017 when Maggard was seeking the athletic director job. He said the Savoies and Maggards dined together at a local restaurant that night and Gail Savoie put the newcomers at ease immediately.
The couples sometimes traveled together to Ragin’ Cajun sporting events.
“I’ll always remember the plane rides with her to softball championship games,” Maggard said. “Nor will I forget the experience of watching her at sporting events, particularly softball. She always had a positive personality. She was always so positive. I will always appreciate her outlook on life.”
Kerry Maggard said that she and Gail Savoie grew closer together through shared experiences. They both lost their mothers to Alzheimer’s disease and Kerry Maggard battled cancer before Gail Savoie did.
“There were times when we both leaned on one another,” Maggard said. “We walked through some of the same stress of that together. We had the same, ongoing emotions before scans were done.”
She said she learned a lot from her friend and wants to emulate her, going forward. She said she and her husband admired the relationship that the Savoies enjoyed and she enjoyed talking with Gail Savoie about being young, married parents.
“Gail was someone who made me feel like I was welcome,” Maggard said. “She was a model of someone who embraced her role. She was a big inspiration to me.”
Funeral arrangements remained pending Monday under the direction of Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette. The university said it would share service information on its website and through its social media channels when it becomes available.
In lieu of flowers, the Savoie family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Savoie Family Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o the UL Lafayette Foundation, P.O. Box 44290, Lafayette, LA 7050.