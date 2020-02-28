The Lafayette Parish School System has found replacement bus drivers for routes serving 17 schools that were without drivers Friday afternoon.
The school system announced more than a dozen buses were canceled Thursday night and Friday morning. Friday was the school system’s only day of school this week coming off the Mardi Gras holiday.
Allison Dickerson, spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish School System, said the level of absences Friday took the school system by surprise but they did their best to cover the routes. None of the absences were anticipated she said, meaning none were requested in advance for vacations or other needs.
“We do expect absences, that occurs often. With over 300 routes it’s logical that we’ll have absences. But today we had more than the norm,” she said. “Had we known in advance we would’ve had a different plan in place.”
Dickerson said the school system’s transportation department first filled canceled routes with substitute drivers and then asked existing drivers to double up on routes where possible.
“I can tell you that our entire transportation team worked on this diligently today to make sure we could cover as many bus routes as we possibly could,” she said.
Replacement bus drivers will serve some students affected at Acadiana High, Broadmoor Elementary, Carencro Heights Elementary, Carencro High, Carencro Middle, Comeaux High, Ernest Gallet Elementary, Evangeline Elementary, J.W. Elementary, Lafayette High, Lafayette Middle, Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary, Northside High, Paul Breaux Middle, Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary, S.J. Montgomery Elementary and Southside High.
“Please expect possible delays, as some drivers are running multiple routes,” the school system said in a post on its Facebook page Friday around 1:15 p.m.
Routes not covered by a replacement driver include:
- Bus 433: S.J. Montgomery Elementary
- Bus 351: Southside High, Green T. Lindon Elementary
- Bus 382: Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary
- Bus 495: Paul Break Middle
- Bus 485: Comeaux High
See below for the school system’s full list of replacement drivers. Buses that serve students at multiple schools may have different replacement drivers serving the students at each school.