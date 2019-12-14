Time was ticking down. Lafayette homeschool student Elijah Chopin was meticulously outfitting his Lego robot as teammates behind him cautioned “don’t rush, don’t rush.” The robot rolled across the table in a moment of anticipation and tapped a toy Lego crane, dropping its cargo.

Chopin threw his arms up in victory.

The 11-year-old was one of over 200 students from schools around Louisiana competing in the FIRST Lego League qualifying tournaments Saturday. They traveled to the W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center in Lafayette to show off their prowess, have fun and secure a slot at the robotics state championship in New Orleans.

FIRST, or For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, is an international nonprofit that promotes students’ exploration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics through robotics. The organization hosts competitions at four levels for different age groups and robot types.

The career center’s robotics arena was filled with energy Saturday as students completed final test runs, hurriedly repaired last-minute problems and cheered one another after each small victory. The competition field was filled with shouts of “good job” and “you’ll get it next time.”

Lisa Ranney, the tournament director and an educator at Comeaux High, has been hosting FIRST robotics competitions for 10 years. Ranney’s background is primarily in chemistry and math, but she joined the robotics community after winning a grant for her students in 2010 and has been an advocate since.

Ranney leads the Lafayette Parish School System’s FIRST robotics teams, including its largest, Team 3616: Phenomena, which hosted Saturday’s tournament and another Dec. 7. On Saturday, fourth through eighth grade students competed in the FIRST Lego League category, while seventh through 12th grade students competed in the FIRST Tech Challenge category on Dec. 7.

The Lego League competitors built their robots using Legos and motors to power the robots’ moving mechanisms. Some teams also outfitted their robots with sensors, like ultrasonic sensors or touch sensors, to identify objects on the playing field.

Ranney said the robotics competitions challenge students to explore new things while also making the subject matter accessible and desirable.

“It’s motivation to have fun and learn at the same time. You can see that they’re having a lot of fun. They don’t even realize how much they’re learning,” she said.

At every level, students are encouraged to be supportive and exercise gracious professionalism, Ranney said. While everyone wants to win, the competitions also emphasize good sportsmanship and looking out for everyone, not just your teammates, she said.

Those soft skills are just as important as the technical skills the students learn, Ranney said. While not every child will choose to pursue STEM fields later in life, every student can walk away with greater self-esteem, confidence and social skills that will carry them through life, she said.

Ben Williams, an air traffic controller from Hammond, volunteered as a referee both weekends. Williams has been refereeing FIRST robotics competitions for the last four years, he said. He first got involved when his oldest daughter, Lauren, now a senior at Hammond High, became involved in robotics competitions while in middle school.

Williams said he wants to help sustain the program to provide more students an avenue into STEM education and appreciation. Aside from the educational benefits, it also teaches the students about perseverance, pride and the excitement of accomplishing a goal, he said.

“The robots tend to let us down, but the kids never do. It’s pretty awesome. They always come through in the end,” he said.

Williams and other referees oversaw competitors as they commanded their robots to execute tasks during the robot games. Each team was given two and a half minutes to execute as many of the 14 tasks on the field as possible.

The robots were built and programmed in advance, with the students strategizing which tasks they could successfully complete to earn the most points within the time limit, Ranney said. While the programming is important, the robot’s mechanical and technical soundness can make or break the competition for teams, she said.

“If you don’t have a good robot you won’t be able to program it well,” Ranney said.

Elsewhere at the Career Center, student teams were scored on their robot’s design, their project design and core values, including teamwork and the ability to collaborate. This year's theme was "City Shaper," so students were challenged with devising a solution to a problem with a local building or public space.

The competition went off well for Isaac Mourning, 14, and Anthony Nguyen, 13, both eighth graders at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Lafayette. The two competitors watched their robot successfully execute five tasks during the game round, including pushing a swing set and lowering a crane.

“I thought maybe something would mess up, but it worked out. We worked so hard on it and to see how it turned out was a good feeling,” Isaac said.

The students credited their success to teamwork; when one person couldn’t solve a problem, they were able to look to their peers for encouragement and new perspectives, Anthony said. There were some ups and downs during the nearly four months of preparations, but “we learned to listen to each other to get everything to work,” he said.

Ranney said experiences like Mourning and Nguyen’s are why she loves being involved in the tournaments. Seeing the students’ smiling faces and excitement is the most rewarding part, she said.

“I just love watching the students. I love to see the joy that they have building robots and doing the projects,” Ranney said. “Our world is filled with negative things and it’s such a positive thing to be around children and watch their growth and learning, and at the same time be joyful about it.”