Thirty-seven Lafayette Parish School System students have been awarded this year's Superintendent's Scholarship. The total amount awarded is $47,750.

Scholarship awards range from $1,000 to $1,650 and are determined by each applicant's scores in the categories of financial need, grade point average, ACT score, size of his or her family and an essay.

"This year, I am elated to offer scholarships to 37 students even though our 2020 fundraising event was cancelled due to COVID," Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in a prepared statement. "We have exceptional students in our district, and this list represents some of our best and brightest who will use this award to further their educational journey. I am pleased to see that every high school in the district is represented with some level of award."

This year's winners are:

Caden Ardoin, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy, $1,000

Trisha Barnaba, Acadiana High, $1,200

Keegan Broussard, DTSMA, $1,100

Deranae' Celestine, Northside High, $1,000

Ayana Cormier, Early College Academy, $1,650

Gabriella Cormier, ECA, $1,400

Hannah Dickerson, Lafayette High, $1,100

Yusof Elgamel, DTSMA, $1,500

Rida Farooqui, DTSMA, $1,400

Kacie Francois, Lafayette High, $ 1,200

Sydnee Fuselier, Lafayette High, $1,300

Courtney Guidry, DTSMA, $1,500

Kaitlin Harris, Lafayette High, $1,100

Michael Hawkins, Acadiana High, $1,400

Tori Hotard, Southside High, $1,000

Nigel Johnson, Lafayette High, $1,550

