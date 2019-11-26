Lafayette High School band director Scotty Walker is a fixture on campus and in the state’s band community, and his longtime contributions were honored this weekend when he was inducted into the Louisiana Music Educators Association Hall of Fame.
Walker was one of three inductees at the association’s 2019 conference in Baton Rouge and is among the nearly 90 music educators inducted into the Hall of Fame since 1982. The hall honors music educators who have taught for at least 20 years and “are recognized as being the most highly regarded professional leaders in music education in Louisiana,” according to the association’s website.
Walker has been teaching for 30 years and has spent the last 27 years at Lafayette High. The longtime band director said while his career has not been a one-man show, he’s honored to be recognized by his peers.
“It’s very humbling,” he said.
Walker’s family was full of Cajun French musicians and he was always drawn to music, he said. He played the trumpet in the Carencro High School band and in college while earning his music education degree at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Despite his degree, he didn’t intend to become a teacher. Walker was pursuing assistantships at universities and auditioning to play for military bands and other groups. But then he got a call from a Eunice principal asking him to look at their program, and everything changed, Walker said.
“There was just something about the teaching profession that called me to give it a shot. I never looked back,” Walker said.
Thirty years later, the band director said he wouldn’t leave the profession for anything. At this point in his career, the children of his former students are beginning to enter his band’s ranks. The walls of his office are carpeted with hundreds of photos of graduating seniors, plaques, personal commemorations and memorabilia from his lifelong career.
The stability Lafayette High’s band has fostered under his direction is a far cry from when he started, Walker said.
When he was hired at Lafayette High in 1993, the school was on its fourth band director in five years. The program had fewer than 100 students and the parents and students were hungry for consistency and advocacy and they poured love and support into him, Walker said.
“Because of that early foundation, it made me want to do better for the students and be here for the students and the parents,” he said.
Doing more for the students is at the heart of Walker’s teaching philosophy. He said he works to take them outside the state as often as possible for concerts, performances and competitions to broaden their horizons and show them what’s possible with hard work and grit.
During his tenure, the group has marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, competed in national competitions, performed for state, regional and national professional organizations and won numerous state titles. The band room is lined with trophies and accolades, but that’s not what it’s about, Walker said.
“For all our performances it’s really about the celebration of the work that goes into that performance. It’s how we get to the end product, and not just the end product. We appreciate [the awards] and we celebrate them, but it’s not what defines our program and our students,” Walker said.
What the band director wants his students to walk away with most is a sense of belonging, confidence and the skills to lead them into the future. Walker recognizes not all his students will teach music or play professionally, but band is valuable because it teaches discipline, time management and devotion, he said.
Making it all possible takes a village. The program wouldn’t be possible without assistant directors and instructional staff, supportive administrators and parents, Walker said.
Austin Taylor, Lafayette High assistant band director, said as a student it’s difficult to appreciate the level of work and effort that makes every opportunity possible. Taylor used to be one of those students.
He job-shadowed Walker in eighth grade and later joined the band, following in the footsteps of his older sister, who performed with the color guard. Despite his love of music, Taylor was focused on computer engineering or a science field heading into college at UL.
Walker pulled him aside and encouraged him to pursue music education, seeing his potential and aptitude for teaching. Seven years later, Walker hired him to work at Lafayette High full time, Taylor said.
Both as a student and as a colleague, the assistant director said the most impressionable thing about Walker is his passion. He’s constantly fighting for the students and ensuring they have what they need to succeed, Taylor said. Walker holds his students to the same standard and doesn’t let anything slip by.
“He gives 100% to what he’s doing. He’s contagious with that. His passion makes you want to try to reach those standards,” Taylor said.
Setting high goals isn’t only for the students.
Walker said it’s always his goal to continue improving and to adapt and hone his teaching skills with each new group of students. Teaching is a partnership between the student and teacher, and he’s learned just as much from his students as he’s impressed upon them over the years, he said.
“When I think back now to when I first started and the mistakes I made, I’m thankful that the students gave me a chance,” he said. “It’s a constant effort to become a better teacher for the kids.”