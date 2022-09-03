Lafayette Parish is losing librarians.
More librarians, associates and assistants have resigned from the library system in the past year than in the previous three years combined.
Anectdotally, libraries nationwide are experiencing high turnover, in part because of the COVID pandemic, American Library Association President Lessa Kananiʻopua Pelayo-Lozada said last week.
Library advocates also cite a national culture war in which conservatives are targeting libraries to remove books and displays they consider inappropriate.
Since 2018, 47 employees resigned from the Lafayette library system. Forty-one of them were librarians or worked in library-related positions such as curators.
From 2018-2020, 24 employees either resigned or retired from Lafayette's libraries. Of the 16 who resigned, 13 were librarians or in associated positions.
The rate of employees leaving accelerated in 2021 and has continued in 2022. Of the 39 who resigned, 28 were librarians or in related positions.
In addition to those quitting the Lafayette Parish library system, eight workers retired between 2018 and 2020. Another eight retired in 2021 and so far in 2022, including Teresa Elberson, the library director who suddenly retired in January 2021 as it became clear the board was preparing to fire her.
The board, at that time, rejected a grant to pay for books and moderators for a public discussion on the history of voting rights, with some board members saying two moderators Elberson lined up were "too far left" even after she was told to find someone to represent the "opposing perspective."
News coverage of the board's decision to turn down the grant went national and generated backlash from Black residents.
In Elberson's case it's easy to point to the library board's actions as the reason she left.
It's more difficult to pin down why others are leaving. Departing employees aren't required to give a reason and don't give exit interviews, Elberson's replacement, Library Director Danny Gillane said.
Both Elberson and Gillane agreed Friday the personnel shuffle has been caused in part by the COVID pandemic, when some people decided to move to a new place or move closer to family or other loved ones. Some are older with 20 or more years in the library system and decided to retire. Others left for better pay or new job opportunities.
Some, Elberson said, left because of the growing conservative mindset in Lafayette.
"It was just the perfect storm," she said. "It hasn’t helped having a board like this."
Gillane said he hasn't heard of politics and the board being the reason for turnover.
"If it’s contributing," Gillane said, "no one’s saying it out loud."
Caught in the middle
Lafayette appears to be the first public library system in Louisiana to catch the attention of conservative Christians who want to relocate or remove books that they believe violate community standards, with particular focus on LGBTQ-themed books for children and teens. The Livingston Parish library system now is facing the same pressure.
It's part of a national trend in which conservative Christians armed with a shared list of targeted books pressure school and public library boards to shield their children and teens from what they consider inappropriate material.
Librarians and other staff have said they find themselves caught between doing what their professional standards demand — opposing censorship and offering books for everyone in the community — and the pressures of their governing boards and residents who want to decide which books libraries should offer.
In some places, librarians have faced so much pressure and backlash they quit the profession.
"Book challenges are happening across the country," Pelayo-Lozada said. "It’s scary. It's really difficult for librarians to do their jobs without fear."
A Livingston Parish school librarian who spoke out against censorship at a public library meeting recently said she was harassed and attacked online. She is suing the Lafayette-based Citizens for a New Louisiana and its director Michael Lunsford as well as a Livingston Parish man.
Librarians have earned a master's degree in library science, programs accredited by the American Library Association, Suzanne Stauffer, professor in the School of Library and Information Science at LSU, said last week. They're trained to be professionals and experts in creating library collections, she said.
"This is not just random high school graduates off the street who are put in these positions," Stauffer said.
Public libraries, she said, are supposed to serve the entire community, not a special interest group.
Lafayette residents have been showing up by the dozens at library board meetings to oppose attempts to relocate books or ban them altogether. So have those who support those efforts, although they tend to be fewer and most don't address the board at meetings.
Corey Grimley, a father of four, at the August meeting said his daughter found "a pornographic cartoon book" in the children's section that encouraged children to explore their bodies.
"That's why I'm here," he said.
Some smaller, subtle displays by librarians, Grimley said, "are meant to further a particular socio-political agenda" which they justify as awareness and furtherance of education. Not everything is age appropriate, he said, just because it's in cartoon form and has lots of color.
Librarians should use local community standards to select and classify age-appropriate matierals, Grimley said. National groups like the American Library Association are pushing an ideology, he said, and should not be trusted.
"Even when critical standards have been eroded," Grimley said, "we should look to what traditional standards have served our community over time and reclaim those standards."
Traditional standards, resident Ken Broussard said, would prohibit him from wearing a T-shirt with a rainbow on it and the word "Equality." Traditional standards, he said, wouldn't allow him to be himself.
"Librarians’ radical agenda is exposure to the truth," Broussard said. "You know what their radical agenda is? Truth. Exposure to the truth, whatever that is."
Connie Milton, a librarian and head of outreach services with the Lafayette Parish library system, was among more than a dozen people who addressed the library board at a special July 25 meeting called by board President Robert Judge specifically to fire Cara Chance, manager of the North Regional Library branch in Carencro.
The move drew the ire of dozens of residents frustrated after 20 months of chaos that included attempts by the board, individual board members, the library director or the public to restrict and rewrite the mission of the library system, to attempt to ban books, to move teen nonfiction to the adult non-fiction section, to ban anyone under 17 from viewing a documentary film about a former Hollywood pimp, to reject a grant for books and a discussion on the history of voting rights because the moderators were "too left leaning" and to prohibit gay Pride Month displays or any highlighting a specific group.
"I’m tired," Milton said at the July 15 meeting. "I’ve given eight years of my life to this library system and I'm still here because I care about this library system."
Most librarians, she said, believe in the phrase, "Libraries are for everyone."
"It's demoralizing to have to come to work and know we're not practicing what we preach," Milton said, "because we're alienating a large part of our population that we're supposed to support."
Milton encouraged the board to think about people, like LGBTQ patrons, who no longer feel welcomed in Lafayette's public libraries.
"It hurts," she said. “I think it’s really sad."
A month later, Milton tendered her resignation and is no longer working for the Lafayette Parish public library system. Another librarian is retiring this month.
Gillane said he hasn't had problems filling vacancies, at least not yet.
Lafayette Parish library employee resignations
2018-2020
- 24 resigned or retired
- 16 resigned
- 13 were librarians or related jobs
2021-August 2022
- 39 retired or resigned
- 31 resigned
- 28 were librarians or related jobs
Totals since 2018
- 63 retired or resigned
- 47 resigned
- 41 who resigned were librarians
- 16 retired
(Source: Lafayette Parish Library System)