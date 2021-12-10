A lengthy friendship involving two legendary Louisiana college presidents more than a half-century ago was the impetus for creating a graduate student scholarship in education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Former UL president Joel L. Fletcher and former Grambling president Ralph W.E. Jones were born during the Jim Crow era and both went on to lead their respective universities through years of racial desegregation in Louisiana. Along the way, according to relatives and their archived letters, they formed a deep and enduring friendship.

“It was a friendship based on mutual respect, shared challenges and their strong belief in the importance of education, for all young people regardless of race. Fletcher often remarked to his family that Dr. Jones was the Louisiana college president whom he most respected, and over their long careers at the helm of their two institutions, their friendship flourished,” supporting documents said.

The UL System’s Board of Supervisors this week affirmed UL President E. Joseph Savoie’s request for approval of the Joel Lafayette Fletcher Jr. & Ralph W.E. Jones Sr./BORSF Endowed Superior Graduate Student Scholarship in Education.

Key steps remain before the scholarship can be established with a fund of $100,000, with $60,000 in private funds and a $40,000 match from the state Board of Regents’ Support Fund. Not all details of the scholarship are final yet, but documents attached to the request for the scholarship, which was made by Savoie in a Nov. 17 letter to UL System President Jim Henderson, suggest the scholarship will provide supplemental support to one full-time graduate student studying in the areas of curriculum and instruction, educational leadership or counseling.

A full proposal for the scholarship will be submitted in the spring semester and BOR funding won't be known until April, Graduate Dean Mary Farmer-Kaiser said.

The scholarship was established by Paul Dupree Nevels to honor the friendship between Fletcher, his grandfather, and Jones, who served as Grambling State University’s president for 41 years.

Fletcher, born in Natchitoches and reared in Ruston, headed south to Lafayette in 1920 to teach and later lead Southwestern Louisiana Institute’s agriculture program and, for 25 years starting in 1941, to lead the university itself.

Ralph Waldo Emerson Jones, grandson of a slave but son of a college administrator, was born in Lake Charles but worked his way north by way of Southern University for his education and to Grambling for his life’s work. In 1926, when Jones arrived in Grambling, the school had 120 students and was called Louisiana Negro Normal and Industrial Institute. He taught chemistry, physics and math and was registrar and dean of men before he rose to president. He led Grambling for 41 years, starting in 1936, while coaching baseball there. On campus, students called him “Prez.”

The two pillars of Louisiana higher education – Fletcher born in 1897, Jones in 1905 – both seemed to share a passionate belief in bettering Louisiana through more committed delivery of education.

Friends? Apparently, Nevels got that right. Nor did it appear to be a superficial friendship between Fletcher, who was White, and Jones, who was Black. The two appeared to be allies as well as friends, from reading their letters kept in the UL Lafayette archives. In an October 1950 letter, Jones offers to lobby in support of Fletcher getting air-conditioning for the SLI library; in November, Jones apparently sent a turkey to Fletcher, who said he was freezing the bird for Christmas consumption.

In 1950 and 1951, Fletcher developed a paper, “Some of the Needs in Negro Education in Louisiana,” that promoted greater investment in historically black colleges. He didn’t take his assignment lightly; files in the UL Lafayette archives reflect Fletcher’s personal efforts in collecting data and information about Southern black high schools and black college campuses as far away as Virginia. He was invited to speak on the topic in early 1951 to the Rotary Club in Lake Charles, but his research after that time suggested continuing interest in the topic.

In his 24-page paper, kept in the university archives, Fletcher made numerous mentions of Grambling, its successes in supporting public education in communities around the college and its specific needs that were not being met by state funding. Those needs included better facilities, clinics to develop communication skills, trained librarians, greater opportunities for professional growth for teachers, workshops for principals and more generous sabbatical leave.

Many of the points apparently echoed those made by Jones in communication to Fletcher in December 1950, as the two appeared to be of similar sentiment about improving higher education in their state.

At the bottom of his typewritten Oct. 9, 1950 letter to Fletcher, Jones wrote by hand, “You are one of the best friends that I have.”