For the seniors of Southside High, Saturday’s graduation ceremony celebrated more than the finish line of high school — it honored every sacrifice and leap of faith the teens made over the past three years to build the school listed on their diplomas.
The students, who joined Southside as sophomores when it opened in 2017, are flexible and resilient leaders who had the courage to have “blind faith” in the school’s team and trusted they could build something worthwhile together, Principal Catherine Cassidy said.
The principal said the roughly 350-student strong Class of 2020, the school’s first graduates, were instrumental in fostering a safe, inviting, challenging and collaborative school culture. They had a hand in everything, from deciding the lyrics of the school’s fight song to influencing how learning spaces were used and would best benefit the students.
Cassidy said people are sometimes blinded by the school’s shiny exterior and the benefits of a recently constructed campus, but the facility isn’t what makes Southside special — it’s the people, she said. The principal said she and her team focused on the emotional and social well-being of the students and ensuring they felt as loved as possible, both inside and outside of the classroom.
“It’s critical you have the experience of someone who has pushed you yet has still loved you. You start to learn that being uncomfortable in challenges is OK and that failure and defeat are OK as long as you’re continuing to try to be the best version of yourself,” she said.
Grace Richard, a Shark of the Year honoree, said as much as she and her peers blazed a trail at Southside, the impact they made wouldn’t have been possible without the encouragement they received from staff and parents. The adults empowered them to be role models for their peers and take an active decision making role in the school, she said.
That sense of authority made them feel like the school belonged to them, which cemented their desire to make it great. Richard, 18, said at Southside she had a role and felt a sense of belonging she hadn’t felt at her old high school.
As the Class of 2020 takes its next independent steps, Richard said she hopes her classmates remember the importance of community.
“Even if you’re confident, it’s always good to have other people help you. There’s strength in numbers … and having people around you to support and guide you is really important,” she said.
Rhett Pelloquin, the second Shark of the Year honoree, said the community spirit at Southside and the experience of building a school from the ground up as a student is difficult to put into words. Like Richard, Pelloquin said his love for the school was deepened because he was granted the freedom to share ideas and contribute to decisions.
“It almost feels like Southside is our baby,” he chuckled.
The 18-year-old said without an older class to look to the Class of 2020 has felt a sense of upperclassmen-like responsibility since the beginning. He said he recalls conversations with track and football coaches sophomore year who challenged the teen and his peers to set the standard and be role models. At first the responsibility was scary, but then that feeling was replaced by a sense of deep pride, Pelloquin said.
Attending Southside was a risk and the senior said he hopes his peers are willing to take similar risks in their next stage of life.
“When we were going into Southside our sophomore year, we didn’t know how it was going to go. But we accepted change with open arms, and I hope they can continue to do that because our world is changing a lot, especially right now. Continue to change, continue to create like we did building Southside,” Pelloquin said.
Former superintendent Donald Aguillard, the current District 9 school board representative, said it has been exciting to see the growth of the school community and the warm welcome Southside has received from Youngsville and Broussard.
Even with the community embrace, being the first class is difficult and Aguillard praised the Class of 2020’s willingness to challenge themselves and strive for excellence. The first graduating class has set a strong precedent for the future.
“I look forward to the school continuing to develop its identity and become a very strong and academically and athletically competitive school in Lafayette Parish,” he said.