Graduating seniors of Lafayette Parish public schools won't walk across the stage at the Cajundome this week due to a disconnect between local and state leaders.
Lafayette Parish School System administrators learned Monday that high school graduation ceremonies planned for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Cajundome could not go on as planned.
The graduations, which were originally planned for May, will not be postponed again, according to a statement for the school system. Commencement ceremonies will still take place this week, more than likely at outdoor venues.
The Lafayette School Board announced Monday that an emergency meeting would take place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday if necessary, although new plans could be in place before then.
"In a perfect world, we would have held it at the Cajundome and shown everyone how it's done," said Lafayette Parish School Board President Britt Latiolais. "We had a solid plan, and we were very transparent with everybody. We even released our plan to the public a week ago or so."
Emails sent between employees of the Cajundome, Louisiana Department of Health and Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal reveal that Lafayette Parish graduation plans never received state approval, however.
"After discussions with several representatives of LDH, there is not a consensus to authorize gatherings of these numbers at this time due to the recent spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases," a dispatcher with the state fire marshal's office wrote in a Monday email to Cajundome Director Pam DeVille. "It has been recommended that your proposed events not occur with the crowd sizes proposed."
Latiolais said school administrators thought their plans — which addressed temperature checks, seat spacing, mask requirements, attendee limits and more — followed state guidelines.
Phase 1 of Louisiana's reopening plan, which went into effect May 15, allowed for venues like the Cajundome to reopen at 25% capacity. Phase 2 allowed reopening at 50% capacity beginning June 5.
Lafayette High's graduation ceremony, the largest in the district, would have only filled the venue to 19% capacity, Latiolais said.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards implemented additional safety precautions on June 26, however, after a spike in coronavirus cases. One of those measures limited all indoor gatherings to no more than 250 people when social distancing could not be observed.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory also implemented stricter coronavirus measures for Lafayette Parish on June 26 in an effort to control community spread of the virus. His measures limited all indoor and outdoor gatherings of 200 or more people, with the exception of the planned graduation ceremonies.
Confirmed cases and hospitalizations related to the virus have continued to rise at an alarming rate in Lafayette Parish and the Acadiana region.
"Personally, I thought we'd be in Phase 3 right now," Latiolais said. "I think we all kind of did. That's why we made the decision to do graduation in July instead of holding it outside in a stadium in May like some of the other districts."
The School System announced last week that graduates and attendees would be required to wear face masks at the ceremonies in an effort to reduce the risk of further community spread of the novel coronavirus. Attendance at the ceremonies would be capped at 25% capacity of the Cajundome, with each student receiving four tickets for guests, school officials said.
Ashley Rodrigue, spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal's Office, said the graduations can be broken up into smaller ceremonies as long as fewer than 250 people attend or they can be moved outdoors, where groups of more than 250 people can gather as long as the venue is at or below 50% of its total capacity.
"Of course we understand that this is such a trying time or families that look forward to celebrating these teenagers' academic accomplishments by walking across the stage," Rodrigue said. "But at the same time, we're all in this situation where the health experts are really advising limits to gatherings, whether it be outside or inside. The governor has established these best practices based on what the health experts are saying."
This is a developing story that will be updated.