Some Acadiana-area schools have announced closures as soon-to-be Hurricane Laura makes its way across the Gulf of Mexico.

Here's the list: 

Lafayette Parish 

  • Diocese of Lafayette; Closed Monday through Thursday
  • Lafayette Parish public schools; Closed Tuesday and Wednesday 
  • Ascension Episcopal School; Classes remain open but after school activities are canceled and AfterCare will not be available 

Acadia Parish

  • All public schools; Canceled Monday through Thursday 

Iberia Parish

  • All public schools; Canceled Monday through Thursday 
  • Acadiana Christian School; Canceled Monday through Thursday 

Vermilion Parish

  • The start of all public schools was delayed until Sept. 3 

Colleges & Universities

  • UL Lafayette; Canceled Monday through Friday 
  • South Louisiana Community College; Closed Monday through Wednesday
