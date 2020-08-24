Some Acadiana-area schools have announced closures as soon-to-be Hurricane Laura makes its way across the Gulf of Mexico.
Here's the list:
Lafayette Parish
- Diocese of Lafayette; Closed Monday through Thursday
- Lafayette Parish public schools; Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Ascension Episcopal School; Classes remain open but after school activities are canceled and AfterCare will not be available
Acadia Parish
- All public schools; Canceled Monday through Thursday
Iberia Parish
- All public schools; Canceled Monday through Thursday
- Acadiana Christian School; Canceled Monday through Thursday
Vermilion Parish
- The start of all public schools was delayed until Sept. 3
Colleges & Universities
- UL Lafayette; Canceled Monday through Friday
- South Louisiana Community College; Closed Monday through Wednesday
