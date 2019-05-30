Lafayette Parish students may have departed for summer vacation last week, but a group of Katharine Drexel Elementary students and teachers gathered on campus Thursday to toss dirt and kick off construction on the school’s new 25,000-square-foot classroom wing.
Katharine Drexel faculty members, Lafayette Parish School System representatives and Broussard city officials gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of the $6.9 million project Thursday morning. The wing addition will take the place of 20 portable classrooms on the elementary campus.
Interim Lafayette Parish Schools superintendent Irma Trosclair said the construction is part of a larger push to reduce the number of portable classroom buildings across the district. She said the school board and system administrators made it a priority to commit funds toward construction primarily at elementary schools.
Trosclair said Katharine Drexel was originally built in 1966 and a construction project around 1980 bumped up the school’s enrollment capacity to approximately 500 students. Today the school serves nearly 700 students as the population in Broussard and southern Lafayette Parish continues to grow.
The addition is much needed, she said.
“Our focus is to make sure academically we’re giving the best product to our students and our next commitment is to make sure we’re giving the best facilities in which they come to learn,” Trosclair said.
The first wave of projects will focus on seven schools: Acadian Middle, Broadmoor Elementary, Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary, Evangeline Elementary, Katharine Drexel Elementary, Ridge Elementary and Woodvale Elementary.
With Drexel’s Thursday ceremony, groundbreakings have been held for five of the seven schools since late April. The final two groundbreakings will be at Broadmoor Elementary and Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary.
Bonds approved in April will also fund projects at Edgar Martin Middle School and L.J. Alleman Middle School in the future, assistant superintendent of business services Billy Guidry said.
Katharine Drexel principal Denise Soileau said the new building is an affirmation the school will serve Broussard and southern Lafayette students for years to come. She’s led the school for seven years and said after years of debate about the future of the school she wasn’t sure the project would come to fruition.
Soileau said the project’s commencement reaffirms the school’s mission statement.
“I learn now so that I can succeed later, because there’s nothing greater than a Drexel Gator,” she said, as Drexel teachers and parents chimed in proudly.
The principal said the campus’s 20 portable classrooms house all second and third grade students, as well as some pre-kindergarten students and the school’s music classes. She said third, fourth and fifth grade students will utilize the new building, making it easier for administrators to group teachers and limiting the distance students travel to change classes.
Katharine Drexel is adding fifth grade for the 2019-2020 school year, another reason the new building is a welcome addition.
Soileau said the project is a tangible signal to the school’s students and teachers that they have value and matter to the community and school system.
“We have amazing teachers, supportive parents, supportive community members and students who are eager to learn,” Soileau said to the gathered crowd. “This new addition to the school is for all of them. I know everyone will continue to dedicate themselves to working hard to provide the best elementary education experience possible.”
Like the other wing additions, CORE Construction senior project manager Dennis Hoffman said the building will be constructed of CMU blocks and bricked to resemble the façade of the existing buildings. He said construction is on a 12-month schedule, with completion tentatively scheduled for June 1, 2020.
The building will have a pitched metal roof and will standalone from the other campus buildings, save a covered canopy-style walkway that will protect students as they walk between buildings, Hoffman said. Construction crews aim to complete most of the utility work over the summer to avoid disruptions to the main campus, he said.
Lafayette Parish Schools planning and facilities director Kyle Bordelon said construction will cost almost $5.8 million.
Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque said this summer the city is expanding the sidewalk down Saint De Porres Street between Leon Street and Albertson Parkway. The sidewalk expansion will run along the front of the school and provide safer walking paths for students coming to and from school, he said.
Retired superintendent Donald Aguillard was also present at the groundbreaking. Aguillard announced May 21 he’s running for the District 9 school board seat, which includes Katharine Drexel. The position is currently held by Jeremy Hidalgo, who announced in February he’s pursuing a parish council seat.