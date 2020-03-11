The Lafayette Parish School Board named Interim Superintendent Irma Trosclair as the district’s next permanent leader in a unanimous vote Wednesday night.
Trosclair and Curt R. Green of Atlanta were the only two applicants to apply for the permanent position during the district’s seven-week search period. The board opted to name Trosclair to the permanent position rather than interview both candidates.
The vote was made on a motion by District 4 representative Tehmi Chassion, who in the spring nominated Trosclair as his sole pick for the interim superintendent position ahead of the interview round. The vote came after confirmation from the district’s attorney that the hiring process could move forward without interviewing Green.
The decision was met with applause from the audience and broad smiles from Trosclair. Board President Britt Latiolais then announced a recess and Trosclair was enveloped in a rush of hugs, handshakes and congratulations from the school board members, district staff, friends and community stakeholders.
“I am usually full of words but I’m kind of wordless right now because I’m so excited that we’re going to get the opportunity to continue what I feel like everybody agrees is just is a forward momentum that is so positive for Lafayette Parish. I’m so grateful you’re the one that’s driving the ship and that we’re all going to get to continue to work with you,” District 7 representative Kate Bailey Labue said.
“Ms. Trosclair it’s been a pleasure. Thank you so much for addressing all of my concerns and all of my questions in such a timely manner. I know I send you a lot of them and your patience and your thorough feedback — we really appreciate that, and I look forward to our continued working relationship. Thank you so much,” Board Vice President Mary Morrison said.
Latiolais and Morrison collected the two applications from a post office box at the U.S. Postal Service Office on Bertrand Drive on Tuesday. Applications opened in mid-January and had to be postmarked by Feb. 28 for consideration.
Trosclair has led the district since former Superintendent Donald Aguillard retired in May. After four years leading the district, Aguillard now represents District 9 on the school board.
The newly appointed superintendent joined the school system in 2015 as the district’s first school improvement administrator under Aguillard before moving into the role of assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. Before joining Lafayette Parish, she was principal at South Crowley Elementary in Acadia Parish and Eunice Elementary in St. Landry Parish.
Trosclair led both schools to National Blue Ribbon Schools status, each in a different category.
In 2015, Trosclair was one of seven Terrell H. Bell Award recipients and the only honoree from Louisiana. The Bell Award is a U.S. Department of Education award that recognizes school leaders who’ve led their schools to achieve excellence or outstanding growth under challenging circumstances.
She earned an elementary education degree from McNeese State University and her master’s from Louisiana State University. She taught for 18 years in first through 12th grade, mostly in English language arts and math, before becoming an administrator.
Trosclair is the first woman appointed to lead the district full-time. One other woman, Geraldine Caillier, has led the district, but only in an acting capacity to finish out the terms of superintendents Max Skidmore and Owen Bush in 1995 and 1997, respectively, according to the district’s website.
Green has worked as an educator and administrator in several states, including Louisiana, Alaska, Georgia and Missouri. From 2004 to 2007 he was the founding principal of the Capitol Pre-College Academy for Boys in Baton Rouge and was principal of East Feliciana High School from 2014 to 2017.
He runs Dr. Curt R. Green Educational Consulting Services, LLC, a Georgia-registered company, and works as the Redesigning Lessons, Re-envisioning Principals program manager for Advance Innovative Education, a non-profit based in Baton Rouge, according to business filings and the non-profit’s website.
Green is interviewing for the superintendent position in Natchitoches this week.