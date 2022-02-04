Southside High School Principal Catherine Cassidy has been selected to help a new state panel research how to fortify public schools in the face of hurricanes and develop best practices for schools to implement when storms strike.
The 17-member panel, The Protect Louisiana Schools: Hurricane Preparedness Commission, is the first of its kind and will "make some recommendations to school systems on best models, best policies, best code and standards,” Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley announced Tuesday.
Cassidy is the only school official from the Acadiana region on the panel.
The principal was nominated by Lafayette Parish School System Superintendent Irma Trosclair and brings more than 22 years of experience to the table, including six as the leader of Southside High, district spokesperson Allison Dickerson said in a statement.
“Ms. Cassidy…has experienced receiving evacuees from outer parishes when students are displaced from hurricanes. Not only is she accustomed to educating students virtually when necessary, but she also focuses on the emotional stability of the students during this time of such devastating loss and disruption in their lives. She works hard to bridge the educational gap in learning that occurs when students are displaced from their homes and routines,” the statement said.
Brumley said officials have tried to support school systems when storms strike but there is not a straightforward, established playbook to provide aid and guide recovery procedures. Louisiana has roughly 1,700 public schools.
The state superintendent said having written plans could prevent knowledge loss following leadership changes and ease the steep learning curve new administrators and school system leaders grapple with when preparing for storms and leading recovery.
"Over the last two years Louisiana has been catastrophically impacted by six hurricanes — two of which were among the strongest in our state's history," Brumley said in a statement.
"Many coastal public schools have been devastated from the repeated barrage of high winds, torrential rain and flash floods, resulting in billions of dollars in damages, roofs torn off, hallways flooded, walls collapsed," the state superintendent said.
Doris Voitier, superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish School District and a member of the commission, oversaw the rebuilding of her entire system after Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005.
She said the commission can gather information to better direct school repairs and renovations, like standards needed for new roofing and windows to meet hurricane protection benchmarks, and guidance for engaging with utility companies and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Quick access to emergency contracts is vital after a storm, Voitier said.
"When (Hurricane) Ida came through we had ours ready to go and when we lost power, we had people in there immediately," she said.
The panel includes principals, school system and charter administrators, primarily from the southern swath of the state; two state lawmakers; and representatives of colleges and the private sector.
Terrebonne School District Superintendent Philip Martin and Calcasieu Parish Schools Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus, whose districts suffered major damages from hurricanes Ida in 2021 and Delta and Laura in 2020, respectively, are among the administrators on the panel.